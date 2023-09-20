The 5 Best Beauty Sales We’re Shopping This Week

Whether you're a guru who knows exactly which beauty products you love or a beginner who wants to know what's worth trying out, we all love a good beauty sale. It's the perfect time to stock up on your favorite products or test out new ones while they're deeply discounted. So just as we love sharing the best sales that come around every weekend, we're rounding up the best beauty sales.
Spanning makeup, skin care, and hair care, these are the very best deals to shop this week while sales and supplies last. So whether you're looking to build a mini makeup kit, assemble a new hair-care regimen, or just buy one standout skin-care serum, read on to find out how to get major beauty savings (and maybe even discover your new favorite product).
This once-a-year Tarte sale is one of our favorites because you really get bang for your buck. The Custom Kit sale allows you to choose seven full-size beauty products — valued at $217 — for only $67. Each customized kit includes your choice of pre-approved products across seven different categories, including lip, cheek, eye, complexion, skin care, mascara, and makeup bag. Find bestsellers and fan favorites available, such as Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer, Maneater Mascara, Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm, and much more while the deal lasts through September 22.
The beauty gods keep on giving, as is evident through MAC's Fall Favorites sale. And these discounted beauty products include the very best of the best (meaning bestsellers, of course). Find iconic products like the brand's various matte, liquid, powder, and sheer shine lipstick formulas across every shade all on sale. Products from every makeup category MAC offers can also be found throughout this sale section, now through September 27. MAC also simultaneously has its Last Chance Sale going on, which includes 50% off select online-exclusive products.
It's time to put your hair health at the forefront of your beauty regimen, and Sally Beauty is here to help. During the retailer's limited-time Fall Hair Event, shoppers can cart four select hair-care products for just $25. This is a steal, especially considering the products we've displayed here would regularly come out to over $44. Search this sale section to find reputable brands like Ion as well as inexpensive generic products that are comparable to high-end ones.
Quick! IT Cosmetics' Fall Favorites sale ends on September 21, so cart up your favorites ASAP. The beauty brand is known for its skin-loving ingredients, so you can feel really good about your purchase. This 30%-off deal includes bestsellers across skin prep, eye creams, concealers, and makeup brushes as well as fall newcomers, such as an antioxidant brightening serum. And if you're quick, you can enjoy 40% off a redness color-correcting cream while this additional 48-hour flash sale lasts.
Hair accessory and bottle-free beauty brand Kitsch just kicked off its sitewide Fall Essentials Sale, which includes sale products, when you add code FALL20 at checkout. Take up this 20% off offer to get your hands on a new larger version of the brand's already-iconic heatless hair curlers, to test out best-selling shampoo and conditioner bars, and to cart up sought-out Kitsch collabs before they sell out. Enjoy all the satiny, gentle-on-hair goodness at a discount while this sale lasts.
