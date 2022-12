The Top 12 Beauty Products Of The Year

"Real ones know that Sunnies Face is not a new brand. However, after years of exclusively being available in the Philippines (the country of its origin), the cult-favorite brand finally arrived to the United States earlier this year and our lips could not be happier. Sunnies Face entered the U.S. beauty market with a lipstick that will convert satin or glossy lip lovers to matte people or convince you that yes, you can pull off a red lip . The formula, though matte, is comfortable and creamy and the payoff is extraordinary. What's more, the shade range is so, so good. I honestly cannot pick a favorite. -, Refinery29 Beauty Director