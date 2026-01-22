The Very Best Beauty Products Worth Your Money In 2026
All linked products are independently selected by our editors.
We’ve never been very good at keeping secrets on the R29 beauty team. If anything, oversharing is our forte. That’s why, every year, we bring you the Beauty Innovator Awards: a comprehensive edit of the products that genuinely improved our routines, earned us countless compliments, or simply made us feel really good. That’s the power of beauty, right? To transform the everyday.
This year, we’re doing things a little differently. For starters, our typically end-of-year roundup is here in January — and for good reason. True to our thorough approach, we’ve spent the entirety of 2025 swatching, testing, and using the newest launches down to the very last drop, separating the standouts from the so-so.
Whether your skincare routine needs a reset or you’re searching for a new signature scent, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, find all of the best beauty products worth your money this year, hand-picked by our beauty team — because gatekeeping isn’t welcome in 2026.
“Every January, L’Oréal unveils a mascara to rival the previous year’s, and I’m convinced it’s impossible to beat the last one — but I’m always proven wrong. Big Deal is a serious upgrade on the Panorama Mascara, which scooped the top spot in 2024’s Beauty Innovator Awards roundup, and I’ve barely gone a day without it. Most mascaras are too wet on the first swipe, but this one is perfect from the get-go. The springy, conic brush boasts two types of bristles to capture and thicken lashes in one swipe, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how easily it slips on. Just like its predecessor, it stays put until you decide to remove it at the end of the day. Smudges? Where?!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“Everything Danessa Myricks makes is pro-level; every makeup artist I know swears by her products for their true innovation and multitasking power. This setting spray locks makeup in and blurs skin in a way I haven’t experienced before. It’s like a real-life filter.” — Brooke DeVard, chief content officer.
“My bathroom cabinet is lined with oils promising growth, shine, and 101 other benefits, but this is the one I always come back to — and the only oil I actually finished last year. I run a quarter of a pipette through towel-dried hair before blow-drying, and it leaves my hair shinier, softer, and healthier, without even a hint of heaviness. That’s thanks to glycolic acid, which smooths the hair cuticle to reduce frizz, plus hydrating hyaluronic acid suspended in a nourishing yet lightweight oil base. When I skip it, I really notice the difference. Even better, the subtle rose and sandalwood notes mean it doubles as a hair perfume.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“I’ve never met a heat protectant that didn’t make my hair feel greasy and look dull — until this. While it’s deeply conditioning thanks to a blend of plant oils and strand-strengthening proteins, it offers lightweight heat protection up to an impressive 450°F. I use it knowing it shields my hair from my flat iron without ever weighing it down, even if I accidentally apply too much. I recently gave a bottle to my mom, who has very dry, bleached blonde hair and usually relies on Olaplex, and she hasn’t stopped raving about how soft it leaves her hair — and how much easier it is to style. She’s a total convert.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“This no-frills cleanser is the skincare product I bought most in 2025. It feels like a lightweight lotion but transforms on contact with water into a silky milk that dislodges mascara and melts foundation, all without leaving skin feeling stripped or tight. The star ingredient is 5% rice milk, a key component in many dew-giving Korean skincare products, along with hydrating hyaluronic acid and ultra-moisturizing glycerin. It does the job of an expensive cleanser at a fraction of the price, and it’s so quick I no longer dread washing my face at night. That’s no small feat!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“If you’ve asked me on any given day what lipstick I was wearing last fall, it was almost certainly this one. I usually never wear matte liquid lipsticks, and for a few reasons: Too many of them are uncomfortably dry, go on patchy, or migrate at first bite or sip. I was already a fan of Violette_FR’s iconic Petal Bouche matte liquid lipstick, but its newer addition, Plume Lip, is even better. It has the most incredible whipped texture that effortlessly glides onto lips, and doesn’t feel like dry cement once it sets. I audibly gasped after I swatched the rosy brown Châtaigne Grillée (aka my new go-to for everyday wear) — that’s how stunning she is IRL. Because I'm in my soft girl era, I'm especially loving Plume Lip’s diffused, blurred finish, which is just so pretty and romantic.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“Another breakout favorite among R29’s beauty editors appeared in the form of Lancôme’s JuicyTreat Lip Oil Gloss, which proved that lightning can indeed strike twice. (This, said by a girl who keeps a Juicy Tubes in every bag.) I’m convinced the magic is in the hydrating, naturally plumping benefits, thanks to the squalane-packed formula. Any gloss can sit atop lips with a shiny finish, but true ‘juiciness’ comes from lips that are soft and nourished, then made even better by gloss. No notes — just more shades in 2026, please!” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“If you love frangipane desserts, you’ll adore Valaya Exclusif. Fragrance fanatics may already know the original Valaya, but this latest iteration is loaded with almonds for a true marzipan hit. With notes of sandalwood, vanilla, white flowers, and bergamot, it’s creamy, powdery, woody, and utterly delicious. I’ve never smelled anything like it. It’s so beautiful I ration it — even though I want to bathe in it.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“Leave it to esthetician (and acne whisperer) Sofie Pavitt to decode the complex predicament of dry, acne-prone skin. The result? A rich, luxurious, non-comedogenic (!) moisturizer packed with omegas-3 and 6 fatty acids, squalane, and jojoba and argan oils that manage to intensely hydrate the skin without causing breakouts. A miracle? No. But maybe? All I know is that it’s more than earned its spot in my skincare routine. I’m already onto my second jar, which is the truest sign that it deserves an accolade.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“I’ve lost count of how many blushes — from pressed powders to creams — landed on my desk in 2025, but this is the only one I used consistently. It’s a chunky product, so you only need a single swipe, and it has a subtle iridescence that makes my skin look alive. When I have to join a last-minute virtual call, it’s the product I reach for to look fresh in seconds. I pop it on my cheeks, lids, and lips, and I’m always impressed by how well it stays put, even though it’s a cream. While it’s packed with moisturizing ingredients, including a handful of oils, it never breaks me out. My favorite shade is Rosy Glow.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“I recently donated a foot of my hair, and while I love my new bob, the styling learning curve is real. For days when I don’t feel like using a curling iron to enhance my natural waves, I’ve been using mousse as an easy air-dry hack, and my favorite from recent history is, without a doubt, Crown Affair’s Texturizing Air Dry Mousse. It’s easily the most sophisticated mousse I’ve ever tried, and I’m convinced it’s the closest thing to what clouds must feel like. The weightlessness, airy foam has none of the crunch I knew (and hated) from back in the day, and the soft scent (Crown Affair’s signature blend of bergamot, yuzu, and lemongrass) is clean and refreshing. I finger-comb three or four pumps of the stuff into damp strands and watch as my hair air-dries in soft, tousled waves with just the right amount of bounce.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“I wear box braids for about half the year, so keeping my scalp feeling good is a must. This spray is incredibly refreshing — peppermint oil and menthol give an instant cool, while honey and ceramides help keep the scalp moisturized and balanced. The nozzle gets right to the scalp, which makes all the difference.” — Brooke DeVard, chief content officer.
“Builder gel manicures are a salon staple for good reason, and we have Olive & June to thank for bringing the technology in an easy, user-friendly format that you can do right at home. I’m a reformed anxious nail biter with notoriously brittle nails as a result, and Olive & June’s Builder Gel has been a game-changer for my natural nail journey. Designed in tandem with the brand’s existing DIY gel system, Olive & June’s Builder Gel polishes (retailing for $12 each) are thicker in texture than traditional gel polish, creating a strong, supportive barrier to help grow your natural nails. My go-to is Crème Caramel, a gorgeous sheer, warm beige, and Soft Tint, a your-nails-but-better sheer veil with a hint of sparkle. Plus, you can even use builder gel to create custom nail extensions (with the help of patent-pending foil wraps) to rock longer lengths ASAP.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“Last June, I called this the best skin tint for people with olive skin, and I stand by it — I’ve been using it ever since. I’ve tried multiple high-end skin tints and foundations over the past year, but I always come back to this one. It’s more substantial than other tints I’ve tried, yet the coverage is perfect — not too thick, but pigmented enough to blur dark circles and acne marks. It blends in seconds, leaves my skin looking healthy and radiant, and has mineral protection in the form of SPF 50. A pea-sized amount covers my face and neck, and it lasts well into the evening.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“Skin tints aren't going anywhere in 2026. e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Halo Glow Skin Tint was my go-to for most of last year, besting several formulas (including those double the price) in my extensive collection. Nothing I've tried (and I’ve tried what feels like hundreds) compares to its lightweight hydration and sheer veil of coverage. (Added SPF 50 is a welcome bonus, even if it doesn’t replace sunscreen as a separate step — say it with me!) I also want to shoutout the niacinamide and bisabol in the formula, two ingredients that my notoriously breakout-prone skin loves. Anything with 'glow' in the name tends not to suit my oily complexion, but Halo Glow actually has a wearable, not greasy, finish that genuinely looks like you don’t have makeup on. Between this and the brand’s beloved Power Grip Primer (another personal go-to of mine), I’m racking up e.l.f. faves like Infinity Stones — and don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“ghd is my go-to hair tool brand any day of the week, especially its Curve wand, which gives me the loose, S-shape bends of my dreams. Now, it’s bigger and better. Enter: the new Chronos Max Curve, a larger-barrel wand designed to make light work of thick, long hair. Waving hair can feel like a chore, but this lets me take bigger sections and finish in half the time. What I love about ghd tools is that they deliver results without frazzling your hair — they’re capped at 365°F — yet my waves still last, and my hair always looks incredibly shiny.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“In Paris last August, this scent seemed to follow me everywhere — from the Louvre to Montmartre — and even back to London. It’s become the ultimate European perfume, with people literally chasing strangers to ask what they’re wearing (this TikTok alone has 2.8M views). I had to get my hands on a bottle, and I can confirm it’s incredible. It’s equal parts spicy and floral, thanks to creamy jasmine and clean sandalwood, while the 'solar' notes make it warm and comforting, like cozying up in your favorite cashmere sweater. Everyone compliments me when I wear it.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“Last week, I left the house without this and had to turn back to get it — even though I was already a 20-minute walk away by the time I realized. That’s how I knew it deserved a Beauty Innovator Award. One swipe delivers a sheer wash of color, and while it feels like a lip gloss at first, it dries down to a comfortable, moisturizing balm that leaves my usually parched lips feeling soothed and soft. That'll be the shea butter and plant oils. I’m convinced the subtle shimmer makes my lips look more plump. My go-to shade is Galaxy, which leaves behind a hint of blackberry.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“Growth factors — a trendy skincare ingredient that I'm sure will only continue to chart this year — are often associated with triple-digit prices. The Ordinary’s GF 15% Solution isn’t just a great growth factors serum at its price point ($15.50, BTW), it’s a great growth factor serum, period. From improving the appearance of my rough texture around my chin and jawline to gently smoothing fine lines on my forehead, it’s a runaway hit among my editor and influencer pals — and I have a feeling you’ll love it, too.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“I’ve really put this hairspray through its paces. The first time I used it was before a 10-hour flight that turned into a 24-hour travel day thanks to delays. Even though I slept in it, my waves didn’t budge an inch — so much so that my travel companions were convinced I’d packed a portable curling iron and redone my hair in the airport bathroom. While it delivers a strong hold, there’s no hint of crispiness. Instead, hair stays glossy, flexible, and completely resistant to humidity. Better still, you can brush it out, and it’s like it was never even there. No flakes, no stickiness, nothing.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“I was a big fan of Kosas’ debut mascara, The Big Clean, which packed lash serum-like ingredients in an inky black, volumizing mascara. And while brands discontinuing a beloved product is usually a good way to ruin my day, Kosas’ sophomore mascara was a rare exception. The brand’s Soulgazer Mascara was indeed an improvement in every sense. It retained the serum-grade, conditioning peptides with none of the clumping that some users experienced with The Big Clean. Just fluttery, flake-free lashes that look and feel good. It’s easily my most-used mascara, and I’ve already recommended it to friends, family members, group chat girlies, and anyone else who will listen.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“Call me biased, as I’m a Brit, but UK skincare brand Medik8 really broke the mold with this moisturizer. It’s packed with all the ingredients skin needs to maintain bounce, radiance, and strength. Think peptides that help preserve the skin’s collagen reserves, keeping it soft and supple; polyglutamic acid, which hydrates far more deeply than hyaluronic acid; and growth factors to further support collagen and elastin, the two key proteins that give skin structure and help prevent fine lines. Applying it after cleansing feels like a relief — it eases tightness and leaves skin silky and comfortable.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“That’s right: Shark impressed us so much that they are a double-BIA winner this year. In fact, I personally love Shark’s CryoGlow LED Face Mask so much that it was the cornerstone of my wedding skin prep leading up to my wedding last May. And while not everything that floods your FYP is as good as everyone says it is, this sleek piece of beauty tech exceeds expectations. The cooling undereye pads offer instant depuffing and soothing benefits, and the programmed treatments (Acne Clearing being my favorite — it’s a mix of blue, red, and infrared LED to reduce breakout-causing bacteria and inflammation) really deliver visible results with consistent use. I used mine every other day religiously for four months leading up to the big day, and my skin had a lit-from-within glow that didn’t require a drop of highlighter. Nearly a year later, it’s a splurge that’s worth every penny.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“Rare Beauty’s debut perfume was a smash hit, launching, promptly selling out, and repeating. Worn alone, Rare shines all on her own thanks to warm notes of caramel, vanilla, and sandalwood. But when paired with the companion scented layering balms — your choice of Fresh, Amber, Floral, and Woody — the fragrance truly becomes your own. I’m partial to the Amber balm (which you can also wear on its own). It enhances the gourmand notes of Rare’s EDP for a result that’s sultry and sweet, but not saccharine.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“I finished this body wash months ago, and I’m still thinking about it. While its main job is to cleanse, the added ingredients make it feel like a treatment. Glycolic acid (an AHA) gently exfoliates and helps fade the marks left by body breakouts, while salicylic acid (a BHA) prevents clogged pores from forming in the first place. Despite a satisfying lather, it’s deeply moisturizing thanks to shea butter and glycerin — I often skipped body lotion altogether. Bonus: the bottle is huge and lasts forever.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“I am notoriously low maintenance when it comes to hair products: Literally, I’m a shampoo, condition, maybe a hair oil once I’m out of the shower, and that’s it. IGK’s original Good Behavior Smoothing Spray is one of the rare stylers I actually use — nothing else has compared to its keratin treatment-like properties on my thick, frizz-prone waves. The latest addition to the Good Behavior cinematic universe — Good Behavior Flexible Anti Frizz Hairspray — combines the smoothing, multi-day frizz shield of the OG with the flexible, touchable hold that's nothing like the sticky, stiff hairspray of yore. In other words, it’s my dream product for light hold and frizz-fighting, shine-enhancing benefits. Whatever 2026 brings, I know my hair is going to be ready for it all, thanks to this multitasker.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“This is the serum that convinced me to ditch foundation for a while — it’s that good. It’s filled to bursting with antioxidants, which create a forcefield around the skin, protecting it from environmental aggressors like pollution and UV, which can dull, clog, and age skin. The star ingredient is ascorbyl glycoside, a gentler form of vitamin C that brightens without irritation. It absorbs in seconds and gives my skin a dewy radiance unlike any other serum I’ve tried. The best part? It doesn’t break the bank.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“I’ve been a ZIIP devotee ever since getting a facial from founder Melanie Simon several years ago; I’ll never forget seeing my skin visibly lifted and brighter after one session with her, and continued to use the brand’s hero product, the Halo, to help tone facial muscles, address uneven tone, and treat breakouts — that’s right, it does it all, thanks to the power of nano- and microcurrent. ZIIP’s latest device, the Dot, brings the same technology in a palm-sized, acne-focused tool that retails for half of the Halo. Within weeks of regular use (I alternate every other day), I noticed fewer acne and clogged pores, and brighter, more radiant skin to boot. (I’ve found that it’s especially effective at targeting cystic acne, which is notoriously hard to treat with topicals alone.) All in all, if you’re looking to boost your acne skincare routine, I can’t think of a better addition to your arsenal.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“When this launched, it was the talk of our editor Slack channel. I love Tatcha’s original Dewy Moisturizer, but my skin adores this lightweight version even more — so much so that I’ve gone through two bottles in the past year. That’s saying something considering how many moisturizers I need to try for my job. While it’s thinner than its original counterpart, it still delivers a hydrating punch. And the dew? Unrivaled. My skin feels happier and healthier for using it — fewer breakouts and fine lines, better radiance, and a perfect base for makeup. It isn’t greasy or sticky and feels comfortably moisturizing.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director.
“I loved this fragrance so much that I wore it on my wedding day last year. (It is now stored in a cool, dark room so I can treasure it forever.) The crisp mix of citrus, white florals, and musk is undeniably romantic, but not super girly or feminine. At first spritz, the bright bergamot and orange blossom are invigorating and clean, but as the scent dries down, I pick up on the lingering floral notes left behind. (This is also a scent that will stay for hours, from getting-ready to dancing the night away.) As the name suggests, it’s an olfactive interpretation of snowy slopes and the cozy appeal of après-ski — fitting as we said 'I do' at our favorite ski mountain.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
“ICYMI, Shark has been absolutely crushing it in the beauty tool space, and its latest hair innovation is no exception. Meet Shark Glam, which combines the same wet-to-dry technology you loved from the FlexFusion with faster dry time, shinier results, and less heat damage than its predecessor. Myriad attachments — including curling barrels, smoothing brushes, and a straightener — grant you endless style possibilities. I’m a fan of the Glossi brush attachment, which takes damp, clean hair to smooth and bouncy in a matter of passes.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior beauty writer.
