Maybe you've been living in matching sweats or diaphanous house dresses while in quarantine, but we're making the case for another cozy-home uniform: the actually cute merch sold by your favorite beauty brands.
Merch has the power to let the world (aka your parents) know what you're into — and much like your prized Formation World Tour tee speaks to your love for Queen Bey, an iconic-pink sweatshirt from Glossier can do the same for your dewy-skin obsession. There's a whole world of beauty merch out there that you might not have even known about; from silky Glow Recipe banana bandanas to Flesh Beauty nameplate necklaces and beyond.
Find the coolest of these wearables from eight popular makeup, hair, and skincare brands ahead (Supergoop! included).
