Spruce Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With Banana Republic’s Up-To-50%-Off Sale

While winter is the time to hibernate, don't make the mistake of sleeping on Banana Republic's sale. It's filled with the brand's latest styles, such as silk dresses, gemstone-colored satin wrap tops, and velvet blazers.
If you’ve recently taken a peek at your closet and realized you need new wardrobe staples for the new year, now is the time. You have until Christmas to get up to 50% off select Banana Republic styles. Yes, that means your festive soirée ensembles as well. Fortunately, there's no need to run, as we've handpicked the 25 best Banana Republic deals. All the show-stopping holiday dresses, sleek city-girl outerwear, and polished work staples are right around the corner.
Jazzy Holiday Dressing
Don't let the other shoppers nab all the glamorous holiday dresses and shimmering two-piece sets. Banana Republic has released glossy mini, midi, and maxi silhouettes for up to 50% off, and sizes are selling out. I personally have my eyes on the Coleta Tinsel Tweed Blazer for New Year's Eve.
Clean-Cut Office Day Attire
Enter the new year with a fresh carousel of polished work staples, such as relaxed-fit and sculpted blazers, clean-cut poplin tops, and blouses. Whether you have to go into the office full time or once or twice a week, make a lasting impression and be known as the office's designated style maven.
Elevated Weekend Staples
Weekends go by in the blink of an eye, so don't waste time pondering what to wear for dinner dates and gatherings. Let Banana Republic's sales section do the work for you. Mix and match the styles above or opt for a one-and-done tuxedo-style jumpsuit.
Sleek City-Girl Outerwear
Take a look at your outerwear collection to see what you're missing. The brand's sale is the best time to finally buy that jacket or blazer you've wanted for months. Put that crisp final touch on your daily ensembles and layer with Banana Republic's timeless trench coats and blazers.