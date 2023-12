Spruce Up Your Holiday Wardrobe With Banana Republic’s Up-To-50%-Off Sale

If you’ve recently taken a peek at your closet and realized you need new wardrobe staples for the new year, now is the time. You have until Christmas to get up to 50% off select Banana Republic styles . Yes, that means your festive soirée ensembles as well. Fortunately, there's no need to run, as we've handpicked the 25 best Banana Republic deals. All the show-stopping holiday dresses , sleek city-girl outerwear, and polished work staples are right around the corner.