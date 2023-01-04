12 Athleisure Sets Mostly For Lounging In (Let’s Be Real)

It's safe to assume that the term "athleisure" has evolved over the past several years. Whereas before the pandemic, athleisure was more defined as regular workout clothes that transition seamlessly from the studio to the street (hence, little urgency or need to change out of them immediately after a sweat session), the post-pandemic concept of athleisure has become more about comfort and less about literal exercise (thanks, lockdown!). Sure, we'll always need workout sets made for actual workouts, and we'll never stop obsessing over matching sweatsuits. But what's since emerged is our infatuation with matching athleisure sets that unabashedly borrow silhouettes from our favorite sweats but are spun in luxurious fabrics and materials for a more elevated loungewear look. In essence, the "leisure" in athleisure has become the key operative word in the catchy portmanteau.
Advertisement
If you're looking for a step up from the standard bulbous-shaped, terry-cloth-lined sweatsuit, perhaps a matching athleisure set made of fashion-forward cashmere, velour, boucle, or neoprene scuba is more your speed. Ultra cozy but still put together for outside errands (and yes, maybe a jaunt around the track or two), the 12 extremely chic athleisure sets ahead have us panting...just a bit.
Circular fashion brand For Days, which makes 100% recyclable clothes, has many athleisure options like waffle half-zips, retro-inspired tracksuits, and quilted sweatpants — though we love these vibrant, gemstone-colored velour sets that remind us of Y2K-era Juicy Couture. (These are more understated, modern, and sustainably manufactured, of course.)
Shop For Days
Shop For Days
We love a matching athleisure set because they can be worn together for a full-on "I'm in hibernation mode" look, or they can be worn as separates for the day-to-day. What we're saying is this woven sweater-pants combo will really go the distance in your wardrobe.
Shop Everlane
Shop Everlane
Advertisement
Take a closer look at the fabric on this matching sweatsuit and what you'll find is a super-pillowy, bouncy texture that takes the idea of workout clothes to another level. And yes, you can still exercise in it, too — this rayon blend fabric is breathable and moisture-absorbent.
Shop RicherPoorer
Shop RicherPoorer
Alo, of course, is a go-to when it comes to comfy and well-designed yoga clothes — so naturally, the brand gets a place in this athleisure sets roundup. This heathered set, made to look a bit vintage and lived in, is made of Alo's signature moisture-wicking Alolux fabric, which offers an extra cashmere-soft feel.
Shop Alo
Shop Alo
Quince continues to be a top fashion fave of R29's Shopping team for its high-quality but super-affordable wares. The Mongolian cashmere joggers have been a longtime best seller with our readers — but paired with a matching Mongolian cashmere cardigan sweater, this outfit won't break a sweat.
Shop Quince
Shop Quince
Advertisement
You don't need us to tell you that Lululemon is brimming with athleisure goods. If you're already at max with the compression leggings and sports bras, we recommend a more relaxed fit with these neoprene "scuba" sweats.
Shop Lululemon
Shop Lululemon
As the name of this FP Movement athleisure set suggests, we totally encourage you to wear workout clothes for the sole purpose of resting in. When you've got a boxy top and wide-leg bottoms, getting lazy is a given right.
Shop Free People
Shop Free People
One of the more fashion-forward sets comes from Simon Miller — which, some may argue is a stretch when it comes to athleisurewear. Sure, fair. But this type of casual loungewear with its crescent sleeves and elastic waistband can't be denied.
Shop Simon Miller
Shop Simon Miller
Advertisement
Dressing like a sporty teddy bear is in your cards — as long as you nab this boucle set ASAP (it's on massive sale and sizes and colors are limited, FYI). These wide-leg pants are one with the couch while the cropped half-zip top implies you can be a little outdoorsy...sometimes.
Shop Skims
Shop Skims
Activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is an expert in all things athleisure, but this sweats set in the new creamy hue of Birch has us vying for a latte than a Gatorade. As with all things GF Collective, this set is sustainably made: The fabric is 50% recycled cotton and 50% organic cotton.
Shop Girlfriend Collective
Shop Girlfriend Collective
Advertisement
In case you didn't know, swim brand Summersalt is also in the business of cozy and dry. This is just one of the athleisure options (you know, for all those post-pool laps or post-surfing sessions), and it boasts a few unique style choices like the asymmetrical button-down paired with a crew neck.
Shop Summersalt
Shop Summersalt
For an athleisure set that's ultra-luxe, this Lauren Manoogian number can't be topped. At first glance, it looks like a standard sweatshirt and sweatpants set. But you won't find a set woven from knit alpaca and a merino wool blend anywhere else.
Shop SSENSE
Shop SSENSE
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.