When I think about the middle school dances and bar and bat mitzvahs that I've been to, most of my memories are of running around drenched in sweat like an insane person on the dance floor. I was living like a prepubescent Richard Simmons, and working out really hard accidentally. Classical dance techniques are art forms that take years of training, but luckily, dancing like nobody's watching can be just as good of a workout and doesn't require a formal education or a dance floor, for that matter.
While these sort of cardio aerobic dance moves may not score you a date in middle school or attention at the clerb, they are just as effective, which is great if you hate the treadmill or cardio in general. There are plenty of boutique fitness studios that offer cardio dance classes — like 305 Fitness, AKT In Motion, or even Zumba — but no matter how dimly-lit the studio is, you still might feel intimidated to let loose and twerk in front of strangers and mirrors. And that is totally understandable.
Thanks to the internet, there are tons of free dance workouts on YouTube that you can do in the comfort of your own home. Some are tutorials for specific music video choreography (Bieber's "Sorry," for example), but others are just made up on the spot by a choreographer, and they're all really fun. Swallow your pride, find a space to jump around in your house, and follow along to these dance cardio videos. A 5, 6, 7, 8...