13 Aromatherapy Candles For Winding Down At Night

In addition to the requisite sexy massage candles we keep on our nightstand, we make sure to have a votive or two that are tailor-made to help us chill out before bed. Because, even if you happen to be an easy sleeper, there’s nothing better than filling your home with a soothing, dreamy scent to help your body let go of the day’s tensions and prepare for eight hours of rest.
There are plenty of calming candle scents to choose from — and they all offer their own specific benefits. With the help of scent specialist Wendy Robbins' aromatherapy database, we’ve selected our favorite sleep-friendly soothing candles, infused with oils and herbs, ranging from chamomile to ylang ylang. Consider these dreamy votives the secret ingredient in your bedtime routine.
Read on to discover the scent that just might prepare your body for a better night’s sleep. (Just remember to put the candle out before hitting the hay.)