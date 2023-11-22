Take A Bite Out Of These Apple Black Friday Deals

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Black Friday pandemonium is alive and well, and we can't help but share the very best (early) deals with you. We've already covered everything from fashion deals and furniture deals to beauty deals and sex toy deals. But now we're here to bring you tech deals and, more specifically, Apple Black Friday deals. Apple recently announced The Apple Store Shopping Event, which will be live from November 24 through November 27 (aka Cyber Monday).
During this event, you can get an Apple gift card up to $200 for a future purchase when you buy eligible items through Apple's site. For instance, carting up an Apple Watch Series 9 will give you a $50 credit, several iPad generations will get you $100, and bigger-ticket items like a MacBook Air brings in a $200 gift card.
But if you're looking to score major discounts on Apple products (and to cart them up before the November 24 shopping frenzy), there are a ton of Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon to shop right now. That's right, there's a legit Apple storefront on Amazon, and it's full of discounted iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, accessories, and much more. So read on to see the best Apple deals to shop for yourself (or for some seriously generous gifting) before they vanish.
Best Apple Laptop Black Friday Deals
From 19% off the newest Apple MacBook Air to 44% off an Apple desktop computer, Amazon may very well be the best place to find major deals on Apple tech. So treat yourself to a new laptop (while also saving yourself a hefty $250).
Best Apple Headphone Black Friday Deals
If you don't already own a pair of AirPods Max headphones and have been eyeing the stylish, noise-canceling style, the time is ripe to jump on them while they are 18% off. Or maybe you're looking to gift someone special new AirPods. Amazon has every generation on sale right now.
Best Apple iPhone Black Friday Deals
iPhones tend to be tried-and-true holiday gifts. So consider buying one from Amazon while they're on sale. They're as cheap as $496 for an older (but not ancient) model or $1,069 for the newest iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Best Apple Watch Black Friday Deals
You or someone you know likely already wears and Apple Watch because of all of its high-tech features. But if you are in the market for a new Apple Watch, find Amazon deals on the Series 9 or SE models in various colors, band designs, and screen sizes.
Best Apple iPad Black Friday Deals
If you're not quite looking for a phone or a full-on laptop, maybe it's time to give in and get an iPad (while it's heavily discounted, of course). All of our top picks here are $100 off at the moment, so just find which size and style fits your needs, and add to cart.
Best Apple Accessory Black Friday Deals
Whether you're looking for a little something extra to add onto a gift or you simply need a new power adapter, there's deals to cash in on. For travelers, gift a pack of AirTags. For work-from-homers, gift them a wireless keyboard. Or for artists, gift them a pixel-perfect pencil.