Take A Bite Out Of These Apple Black Friday Deals

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated November 22, 2023, 10:56 PM
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.

Black Friday pandemonium is alive and well, and we can't help but share the very best (early) deals with you. We've already covered everything from fashion deals and furniture deals to beauty deals and sex toy deals. But now we're here to bring you tech deals and, more specifically, Apple Black Friday deals. Apple recently announced The Apple Store Shopping Event, which will be live from November 24 through November 27 (aka Cyber Monday).

During this event, you can get an Apple gift card up to $200 for a future purchase when you buy eligible items through Apple's site. For instance, carting up an Apple Watch Series 9 will give you a $50 credit, several iPad generations will get you $100, and bigger-ticket items like a MacBook Air brings in a $200 gift card.

But if you're looking to score major discounts on Apple products (and to cart them up before the November 24 shopping frenzy), there are a ton of Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon to shop right now. That's right, there's a legit Apple storefront on Amazon, and it's full of discounted iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, accessories, and much more. So read on to see the best Apple deals to shop for yourself (or for some seriously generous gifting) before they vanish.
Best Apple Laptop Black Friday Deals

Shop This
Apple
2023 Macbook Air Laptop
$1049.00$1299.00
Amazon
From 19% off the newest Apple MacBook Air to 44% off an Apple desktop computer, Amazon may very well be the best place to find major deals on Apple tech. So treat yourself to a new laptop (while also saving yourself a hefty $250).
Apple
Apple 2023 Macbook Pro Laptop
$1449.00$1599.00
Amazon
Apple
Imac 27" Desktop
$1119.99$1999.00
Amazon
Apple
2020 Macbook Air Laptop
$749.99$999.00
Amazon
Best Apple Headphone Black Friday Deals

Shop This
Apple
Airpods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones
$449.99$549.00
Amazon
If you don't already own a pair of AirPods Max headphones and have been eyeing the stylish, noise-canceling style, the time is ripe to jump on them while they are 18% off. Or maybe you're looking to gift someone special new AirPods. Amazon has every generation on sale right now.
Apple
Airpods (3rd Generation)
$139.99$169.00
Amazon
Apple
Airpods Pro (2nd Generation)
$189.99$249.00
Amazon
Apple
Airpods (2nd Generation)
$79.99$129.00
Amazon
Best Apple iPhone Black Friday Deals

Shop This
Apple
Iphone 14 Pro Max
$1069.00$1135.00
Amazon
iPhones tend to be tried-and-true holiday gifts. So consider buying one from Amazon while they're on sale. They're as cheap as $496 for an older (but not ancient) model or $1,069 for the newest iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple
Iphone 14 Pro
$784.00$873.14
Amazon
Apple
Iphone 13 Pro Max
$671.91$900.00
Amazon
Apple
Iphone 13
$496.83$666.67
Amazon
Best Apple Watch Black Friday Deals

Shop This
Apple
Apple Watch Series 9 Gps
$329.99$399.00
Amazon
You or someone you know likely already wears and Apple Watch because of all of its high-tech features. But if you are in the market for a new Apple Watch, find Amazon deals on the Series 9 or SE models in various colors, band designs, and screen sizes.
Apple
40mm Apple Watch Se (2nd Gen)
$179.00$249.00
Amazon
Apple
Apple Watch Series 9 Gps With Sport Loop
$329.99$399.00
Amazon
Apple
44mm Apple Watch Se (2nd Gen)
$209.00$279.00
Amazon
Best Apple iPad Black Friday Deals

Shop This
Apple
Ipad (10th Generation)
$349.00$449.00
Amazon
If you're not quite looking for a phone or a full-on laptop, maybe it's time to give in and get an iPad (while it's heavily discounted, of course). All of our top picks here are $100 off at the moment, so just find which size and style fits your needs, and add to cart.
Apple
Ipad Air (5th Generation)
$649.99$749.00
Amazon
Apple
Ipad Mini (6th Generation)
$399.99$499.00
Amazon
Apple
Ipad (9th Generation)
$229.99$329.00
Amazon
Best Apple Accessory Black Friday Deals

Shop This
Apple
Airtag 4 Pack
$79.99$99.00
Amazon
Whether you're looking for a little something extra to add onto a gift or you simply need a new power adapter, there's deals to cash in on. For travelers, gift a pack of AirTags. For work-from-homers, gift them a wireless keyboard. Or for artists, gift them a pixel-perfect pencil.
Apple
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
$89.00$129.00
Amazon
Apple
Magic Keyboard
$79.99$99.00
Amazon
Apple
Dual Usb-c Port Compact Power Adapter
$43.99$59.00
Amazon

