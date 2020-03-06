Sound Off: Here’s Your Ideal Plant-Horoscope Match

In order to alleviate potential plant-shopping stress, we tasked ourselves with designing a guide to greenery based on horoscopes. (Cue comment-section sound off.) These zodiac-tied suggestions are intended to serve as both jumping-off points for all the plant noobs out there and a little something extra for the plant pros. Even if none of the ahead product matches jive with your sign — from outwardly intense Scorpio-cactus combos to adventurous Aries-monstera duos — then, at the very least, you've still got a curated selection of fresh green friends to shop.