Sound Off: Here’s Your Ideal Plant-Horoscope Match

The more we think about it, the easier we find it is to relate to plants; we're both alive, temperamental, and absolutely thrive with just the right amount of water and sunshine. But, connecting the dots on which plant will best suit our individual personalities, lifestyles, and green thumbs (or lack thereof)? Not so relatable. With so many options out there, from ferns to succulents and money trees, it can feel more like a wild jungle than a zen apartment garden.
In order to alleviate potential plant-shopping stress, we tasked ourselves with designing a guide to greenery based on horoscopes. (Cue comment-section sound off.) These zodiac-tied suggestions are intended to serve as both jumping-off points for all the plant noobs out there and a little something extra for the plant pros. Even if none of the ahead product matches jive with your sign — from outwardly intense Scorpio-cactus combos to adventurous Aries-monstera duos — then, at the very least, you've still got a curated selection of fresh green friends to shop.
