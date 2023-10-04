ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Amazon
16 Gaming Essentials On Sale For Amazon Prime Big Deals Day

Mercedes Viera
Last Updated October 4, 2023, 4:52 PM
Opposite all the loner stereotypes, gaming can truly be a social experience — whether it's watching your partner play a single-player game and calling it "quality time" or being the person who suddenly suggests a board game when the hangout gets a little too boring, Lucky for us all, Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is coming up, and the giant online retailer is already delivering on the deals. Want to save on the newest Legend of Zelda? You got it. Prefer to get yourself a new gaming keyboard for under $40? No problem. How about a board game you saw go viral on TikTok? Duh, and yes, the most popular card games are also on sale. Keep scrolling to see these and so many more game deals on Amazon right now ahead of its Big Deals Day sale event.
Best Amazon Video Games On Sale

nintendo switch
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
$58.85$69.99
Amazon
If you're trying to save on those Nintendo Switch games that everyone keeps talking about, this sale is for you — whether you're looking for the newest (and iconic) Legend of Zelda game or the classic Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Nintendo
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
$49.95$59.99
Amazon
Nintendo
Switch Sports
$43.20$49.99
Amazon
Nintendo
Pokémon Violet
$46.95$59.99
Amazon
Best Amazon Video Games Accessories On Sale

OIVO
Ps5 Stand And Cooling Station
$39.99$59.99
Amazon
Got all the video games you could want? Well, there are always accessories. From a monster of an organizer for your PS5 to simply a new Xbox controller, these are must-have gaming accessories — all under $60.
Xbox
Core Wireless Controller
$54.99$64.99
Amazon
Redragon
S101 Gaming Keyboard + M601 Mouse
$39.99$51.99
Amazon
Logitech
G432 Wired Gaming Headset
$36.99$79.99
Amazon
Best Amazon Board Games On Sale

Monikers
Cmyk Wavelength: The Party Game Show In A Box
$31.49$39.99
Amazon
There's never been a better time to be a board-game person, not just because brands keep coming up with incredible ones but also because good discounts keep on coming — like up-to-50%-off good.
USAOPOLY
Hues And Cues
$20.99$24.99
Amazon
Hasbro
Clue Conspiracy Board Game
$21.99$24.99
Amazon
CGE Czech
Codenames Boardgame
$12.39$24.99
Amazon
Best Amazon Card Games On Sale

What Do You Meme?
Bigger Better Edition
$19.64$29.99
Amazon
When it comes to board games, you might prefer an easy and relatively quick card game (totally valid). And these super-fun ones are all under $20. You won't just save time on reading instructions; you'll save big bucks.
Rookie Mage Games
Don't Get Stabbed!: The Party Game
$14.99$24.99
Amazon
DSS
The Best Friend Game - Think You Know Your...
$15.79$25.00
Amazon
5 Second Rule
Game - Simple Questions Card Game
$10.00$24.99
Amazon
