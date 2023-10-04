By now, you've likely heard of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days — it's hard not to if you've bought anything from Amazon in the past few weeks. However, it's understandable if you have questions. And, luckily, we have answers. While it's similar to Prime Day — both are two-day events with splashy deals aplenty across fashion, beauty, home, and more — we can only hope that Prime Big Deal Days will evolve into early fall's biggest online shopping holiday.
Whether you live for the hunt of a good deal or simply are looking to get some holiday shopping done early, odds are that you can find something to strike your fancy during Amazon's Big Deal Days. (The sale is giving serious BDD, as the kids say.) Ahead, we've curated a selection of top-tier deals below.
Fashion
Gear up for all things fall fashion with a new denim jacket or lug-sole boot that is sure to get plenty of use this season. Plus, as with previous Amazon shopping events, you can also expect steep discounts on in-house brands like The Drop and Amazon Essentials.
Beauty
From drugstore to luxury beauty, you'll find plenty of gems on sale during Amazon's fall blowout sale. Notable newcomers for 2023 include Caudalie, Milk Makeup, Youthforia, among others, but you'll also find deals on tried-and-true Amazon faves like La Roche-Posay, Peripera, Mario Badescu, and more.
Home
Nothing feels better than sprucing up your space, whether that's via a fresh pair of bedding or with a bathroom-upgrading bidet. Plus, with cozy season upon us, you'll be glad to have created some hygge of your own while curled up on the couch.
Tech
If you're into gadgets and gizmos aplenty, Prime Big Deal Days has you covered: From in-house brands like the Alexa, Echo, and Kindle suites of smart tech to discounted video games and more, there's something for the inner nerd in all of us.
