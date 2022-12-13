This Amazon Sale Is Your Last-Minute Gift Solution

Mercedes Viera
Are you panicking because the holiday of all holidays is approaching, and you still haven't crossed everyone off your list? Well, let us introduce you to the sale that will solve all your last-minute gifting worries. From now through December 21, take advantage of Amazon's Very Merry Deals with up to 69% off top gifting categories. Whether it's the latest tech and home essentials or fashion accessories and beauty tools, this is your last chance to get all the gifts you need AND save a ridiculous amount of money. Keep scrolling to see what we recommend from this overwhelming list of Amazon deals, from trending headphones to top-rated electric toothbrushes.
51% Off Sony WH-XB910N Headphones, $249.99 $123

Shop This
Sony
Wh-xb910n Headphones
$123.00$249.99
Amazon
Overhead headphones are having a total moment right now. And if the Airpods Max is way out of your budget, a good dupe is the way to go. These on-sale Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones will make the perfect gift for the music fans on your list.
51% Off Kodak Mini 2 Retro 2.1x3.4” Portable Photo Printer, $159.99 $79.19

Shop This
Kodak
Mini 2 Retro 2.1x3.4” Portable Photo Printer
$79.19$159.99
Amazon
For those who are very into photography or scrapbooking or simply appreciate the joy of physical photos and memories, this portable wireless printer by Kodak is the perfect gift.
50% Off Oral-B iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush, $199.99 $99.99

Shop This
Oral-B
Oi Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush
$99.99$199.99
Amazon
This super-practical gift is for that pragmatic person in your life who's really into dental hygiene (or hygiene in general). Truly nothing beats an extremely good deal on a gadget they'll use on the daily.
34% Off Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $379.99 $249.99

Shop This
Marshall
Stanmore Ii Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$249.99$379.99
Amazon
If that music fanatic on your list already has all the headphones and earbuds they could want, we suggest a wireless speaker as the next-best gift. You can't beat the musical veteran brand Marshall when it comes to good sound (and this deal).
59% Off Anne Klein Women's Resin Bracelet Watch, $65 $26.93

Shop This
Anne Klein
Resin Bracelet Watch
$26.93$65.00
Amazon
Watches are always a classic gift, and this stylish black-and-gold one will make any chic giftee's day. Plus, who can beat that major discount?
21% Off Kindle Paperwhite, $139.99 $109.99

Shop This
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (8 Gb)
$109.99$139.99
Amazon
We're already big fans of the Kindle Paperwhite, and we're even bigger fans of it when it's discounted. This e-reader makes the perfect gift for any book fans on your list — just make sure they don't already own this essential.
31% Off Blue Yeti USB Microphone, $129.99 $89.99

Shop This
Logitech
Blue Yeti Usb Microphone
$89.99$129.99
Amazon
If there are any podcasters or streamers on your gifting list, there's truly no better gift than a good microphone, especially if it's also easy on the eyes — plus, nothing beats one that's on sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

