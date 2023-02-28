14 Amazon Bento Boxes That’ll Bring Joy To Packing Lunch

While packing lunch can sometimes feel like a chore, bento boxes can make the process more creative, organized, and relaxed. Originating in Japan around 800 years ago, the vessel initially was created to carry rice, but it developed as a lunch box with several compartments in a range of different materials. It made a comeback in the 1980s due to the emergence of convenience stores and microwaves, making it easier to purchase, transport, and heat up.
Today, bento boxes have become extremely popular, especially in Western countries like the United States. They're the more mature version of brown paper bags, allowing you to enjoy homemade dishes on the go in an eco-friendly way. Plus, they make it easy to create balanced meals with compartments and dividers, not to mention the cutlery and pouches that typically come with them. From BPA-free plastic bento boxes to leakproof aluminum lunch boxes and stackable soup and salad containers, there are several styles in the market.
Many of these styles can be found on Amazon for even more convenience. If you’re looking to upgrade your lunch box game and bring joy to your daily meal prep routine, take a page from Japanese tradition and check out the best Amazon bento boxes in a range of styles, sizes, and colors.
