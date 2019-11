The whole concept of the advent calendar is brilliant, because why not remedy the unbearable anticipation leading up to Santa's arrival and the ensuing exchange of Christmas presents than with daily hold-me-over mini gifts? Plus, there are all kinds of calendars to choose from with something for chocolate addicts, tea drinkers, and beauty lovers alike. So in between stocking up on Amazon's plethora of sale items and fashion deals , we've also got our eyes on a number of advent calendars to add to our (already filled-to-the-brim) carts. With vintage wooden styles, luxury beauty calendars, and a selection of quirky DIY options, there are endless surprises that await this December.