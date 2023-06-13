The 12 Best Airbnbs In Los Angeles For A Star-Studded Trip

There’s a whole lot to cram into the agenda when you’re visiting L.A. Between hitting up iconic Hollywood landmarks, exploring trendy shops at Venice Beach, and celeb-spotting at The Grove, you'll need a convenient home away from home to make the most of your time here. While it’s practically impossible to experience everything La La Land has to offer in just one trip — not with the nightmarish traffic — the key to having a good time is making your base in a neighborhood that has the right vibe, without compromising the budget.