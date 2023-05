11 All-Time Favorite Airbnbs, From R29 Editors

The reasons why an Airbnb will make a lasting positive impression sound simple on paper, but it's pretty hard to pull off in reality: It has to be situated in an awesome location that gives you the essence of a destination, and every part of your stay needs to feel effortless and seamless. Ahead the R29 team has brought you the highlight reel of our best experiences from the travel powerhouse and why they are the best Airbnbs in our book. From a romantic Airbnb in the Catskills to a historic English country manor, you will want to bookmark these tried-and-tested stays for your next getaway.