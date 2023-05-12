11 All-Time Favorite Airbnbs, From R29 Editors

Welcome to Travel Week, a seven-day stretch where we celebrate our wanderlust with the best buys on everything from stylish packing cubes to keep you organized to once-in-a-lifetime vacations. Whether you’re planning a local staycation or traveling across the world, adventure awaits. Away we go!
Most of us have stayed at an Airbnb at one point or another. The experience can really run the gamut, from a no-frills place to crash overnight to a jaw-dropping property in a magical setting — think a treehouse or cave — that you wouldn’t normally find at a hotel. The one quality that helps an Airbnb stay really stick out? How much it helped you create memories while there.
The reasons why an Airbnb will make a lasting positive impression sound simple on paper, but it's pretty hard to pull off in reality: It has to be situated in an awesome location that gives you the essence of a destination, and every part of your stay needs to feel effortless and seamless. Ahead the R29 team has brought you the highlight reel of our best experiences from the travel powerhouse and why they are the best Airbnbs in our book. From a romantic Airbnb in the Catskills to a historic English country manor, you will want to bookmark these tried-and-tested stays for your next getaway.
