Air Purifiers That Double As Chic Home Decor Pieces

On top of needing sunshine, water, and air to survive, we also want to thrive. So, we invented special filters with trendy packaging to enhance our intake of this survival trifecta: for sunshine, we screen; for water, we filter; and for air, we purify . Air purifiers have quickly become one of the top purchased home items of late — and for good reason: According to The Home Air Quality Guides , these devices at their core are intended to, "remove pollutants and allergens from the air so you don’t breathe them into your lungs," and do so through varying types of filter systems (HEPA, carbon, ionic, or ultraviolet). Along with specialty sunscreen and fancy water filter trends, air purifiers can also match function with fashion — making them the ideal dual-purpose home purchase