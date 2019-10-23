Air Purifiers That Double As Chic Home Decor Pieces

On top of needing sunshine, water, and air to survive, we also want to thrive. So, we invented special filters with trendy packaging to enhance our intake of this survival trifecta: for sunshine, we screen; for water, we filter; and for air, we purify. Air purifiers have quickly become one of the top purchased home items of late — and for good reason: According to The Home Air Quality Guides, these devices at their core are intended to, "remove pollutants and allergens from the air so you don’t breathe them into your lungs," and do so through varying types of filter systems (HEPA, carbon, ionic, or ultraviolet). Along with specialty sunscreen and fancy water filter trends, air purifiers can also match function with fashion — making them the ideal dual-purpose home purchase.
If clean homes are happy homes, then the stylish purifiers rounded up ahead can turn any living space into a bliss-filled decor dream — because these buys won't just rid abodes of airborne toxins, they'll also look damn good while doing it. The curated options all double seamlessly as decor pieces for any area inside a living space, no matter the size or overall decor style. There are smooth portable options for freshening up desks, sleek models with chic filter sleeves for brightening up bedrooms, and large modern designs that make fashionable yet subtle living room accents. Scroll on to pick out the right purifier style to help you and your space make a statement — and let us know your favorite buys in the comments below.
