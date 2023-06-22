11 Products That Helped Heal My Acne Scars — & Can Prevent Future Breakouts

ADVERTISEMENT
Welcome to Acne Files, a month-long series where we get real about whiteheads, blackheads, cysts, and every bump or blemish in between. From skin-soothing products R29 editors swear by to exclusive deals on the most breakout-friendly beauty brands, we’re kissing the concept of “bad skin” goodbye and exploring why acne goes so much further than skin deep.
Acne scars — whether in the form of reddish or brown dark spots, uneven texture, or both — are a common token of past breakouts. And while active acne can be notoriously fickle to treat, in many ways, acne scars are even more resistant. In my own experience, it's taken months (sometimes closer to a year) for my most severe hyperpigmentation and pockmarks to disappear, and I'll be honest: It's easy to get frustrated when all you want is to feel confident in your own skin. Luckily, you've got options when it comes to treating them, and that's where we come in.
From a fellow acneic cutie to another, I've corralled my all-time favorite lotions and potions that have helped me in my own quest for brighter, happier skin. (And for those days when I'm having an active zit, I'll pop on a star-shaped patch or some spot treatment and queue up some Love Island.) Whether you're looking for a targeted treatment, hydrating serum, exfoliating toner, or something else, we've gathered 11 products that we wholeheartedly feel are worth the investment — because hello, there's no first-world beauty problem like finishing up a product and having your skin look exactly the same as before you tried it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
