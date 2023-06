11 Products That Helped Heal My Acne Scars — & Can Prevent Future Breakouts

From a fellow acneic cutie to another, I've corralled my all-time favorite lotions and potions that have helped me in my own quest for brighter, happier skin. (And for those days when I'm having an active zit, I'll pop on a star-shaped patch or some spot treatment and queue up some Love Island.) Whether you're looking for a targeted treatment, hydrating serum, exfoliating toner, or something else, we've gathered 11 products that we wholeheartedly feel are worth the investment — because hello, there's no first-world beauty problem like finishing up a product and having your skin look exactly the same as before you tried it.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.