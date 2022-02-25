This Berkey Water Filter Has Changed My Life

What really sold me on the Berkey is how the filters are powerful enough to purify untreated, natural water for outdoor and camping trips — the filters remove over 200 contaminants, bacteria, and viruses "that conventional filters cannot" as well as 100% of harmful pathogens. The package even comes with vials of red dye as a testing measure to see if the filters are primed enough to remove the dye (easily the most satisfying part of the whole set-up process). These filter replacements aren't cheap, but knowing that each filter has a lifespan that can handle 3,000 gallons means that you won't have to replace them every 4–6 years (of course, this is also dependent on how big your system is and how many people use it regularly in your household). As a person who mostly lives alone (with a sometimes occasional housemate), the 1.5 gallon Travel Berkey is a great size for me.