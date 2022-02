This Berkey Water Filter Has Changed My Life

The Berkey package comes with all the appropriate doodads for assembly, the two stackable silver chambers, a lid, a rubber ring base, a spout, and two filters. (If you opt for a larger-sized Berkey, it may also include fluoride filters although the smaller size I ordered doesn't require them.) Once you wash everything thoroughly, prime and test the filters, and assemble everything together, all you have to do is then fill up the upper chamber with regular tap water and then wait for that pure, crisp water to drip into the lower chamber. (The Berkey site says it can take up to an hour or so for the water to purify all the way through, although what I personally do is fill it up at nighttime so that fresh drinking water is ready for me in the AM.) This is not a system that cools or heats water — you'll have to get used to drinking room-temperature water (or become a person who keeps a separate glass pitcher of water in the fridge, which is what I do).