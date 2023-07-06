Get Up To 65% Off Benefit Cosmetics During Its Summer Beauty Sale

Summer is perhaps the best time to stock up on beauty products because there are so many summer beauty sales to take advantage of. And right now, Benefit Cosmetics is in on the beauty deal action. Shop discounted fan-favorite and best-selling makeup products during its Summer Beauty Sale, which goes through July 26.
The California-based brand has likely found its way into your makeup cabinet over the years, whether through its iconic brushed-up brow products, volumizing and lengthening mascaras, or best-selling matte bronzer. And guess what? Many of them are seriously discounted right now. Benefit is offering between 10% and 65% off select makeup products. Plus, through July 20, online shoppers can enjoy free shipping with a $35+ order using the code GOODTIMES at checkout.
The brand is also set to announce multiple flash sales in addition to these discounts throughout the remainder of July, so keep an eye out (and check back here!) for more Benefit beauty deals. Read on to see what you can buy for up to 65% off at the Benefit Cosmetics summer sale.
Up To 25% Off Benefit Cosmetics
For this summer sale, you'll find many fan-favorite Benefit Cosmetics products discounted between 15% and 25%. Choose a bundle, like this highly rated mascara duo (and pack the smaller one for your summer travels), or go for the brand's array of eyebrow products. Want a feathery look? A slicked look? A precise look? Benefit Cosmetics has them all. There are also other popular face makeup products on sale, including a mini pore-blurring primer, a full-coverage concealer, and a jumbo-size matte bronzer.
Up To 35% Off Benefit Cosmetics
Looking for an even greater deal? Get 30% off the brand's tinted lip balm, which is available in 16 bright, bold shades. And in true Benefit Cosmetics fashion, there are more brow and lash products to shop at slashed prices. Go for a tinted eyelash primer that can be worn alone or under mascara or opt for an eyebrow pen that offers natural hair-like strokes. And while you may not be reaching for powder foundation over the summer, you likely will be during the winter, so hop on that beauty deal while it's here.
Up To 65% Off Benefit Cosmetics
Few products are 40% off (or more) and many are already selling out, so the time to strike is now. Go for a dual-ended highlighter pencil or a dual-ended makeup brush and cash in on these two-in-one deals. And while the brand's popular black matte eyeliner has sold out, you can still shop for the brown version, which offers a softer, more subtle look. You definitely won't regret adding these versatile products to your makeup case, especially when they're marked down so heavily.
