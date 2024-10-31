Without Belle, There Wouldn’t Be Bridgerton. Celebrating 10 Years Of The Black Period Drama

While there is a greater appetite for showcasing Black heroes and heroines, both fictional and not, I think many of us can agree that space can always be made for our ‘ordinariness’ as well as ‘exquisiteness’ as Black people in larger cinematic industries. That isn’t to say that, in the UK context, these stories haven’t been told or don’t exist—period dramas here tend to focus on the lives of ordinary people. It’s a pattern the UK does well. But I hope when it comes to Black British histories and stories, this can be more of a staple, and there is some precedence for this with works like Flame in the Streets (1961) that focused on the Notting Hill Riots or To Sir, With Love (1967), starring the late, great Sidney Poitier who portrays an engineer-turned Black teacher at a troubled East London school. Then there’s Angela’s Ashes (1999) based on Frank McCourt's memoir, of a young boy growing up in 1930s Limerick, Ireland. The film features Black characters as part of the Irish immigrant experience.