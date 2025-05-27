Belif Is The Korean Skincare Brand That’s Replacing All My Other Products

I’m notoriously anti-eye cream — I’ve always believed that taking your moisturizer up to your under-eyes and eyelids is more than enough. But this one is convincing me there’s real value in a dedicated product; so much so, I’ve already finished a full tube of it. It’s packed with brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide, both known for minimizing hyperpigmentation. But in my experience, the real benefit is the ability to keep moisture under lock and key. Alongside glycerin, it contains sodium hyaluronate — a smarter version of hyaluronic acid with smaller molecules that sink into the skin more effectively. Because hyaluronic acid plumps the skin, I’ve noticed a real reduction in the faint dehydration fine lines under my eyes, especially when I wear concealer. I no longer have to fish it out of creases throughout the day. The cooling applicator is the cherry on top, especially if you wake up puffy like me, but I usually use my ring finger to gently tap the cream in until it’s absorbed.