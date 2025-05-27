Belif Is The Korean Skincare Brand That’s Replacing All My Other Products

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
You don’t need me to tell you that Korean skincare is in a league of its own. For years, brands like Dr. Jart+, Beauty of Joseon, and CosRx (snail mucin, anyone?) have reigned supreme among skincare enthusiasts and dermatologists alike. And there’s good reason for that. Rather than wrecking skin with harsh acids and strong retinoids that often irritate, K-beauty prioritizes a healthy skin barrier, focusing on hydration, repair, and gentle exfoliation. While there are heaps of Korean skincare brands to choose from these days, only one has cut through the noise lately.
The brand has been available at Sephora for a while now. In fact, it’s pretty well-known — some might say famous — among skincare enthusiasts. When it launched last September, The Aqua Bomb Eye Gel, $32, was the number one bestseller at the retailer, beating brands like Glow Recipe and innisfree, to name a few.
As a skincare obsessive, I had to see what all the hype was about — and I think I might have found my new favorite brand. I’m serious: belif has just replaced most of the skincare products in my routine. It’s that good.
Here’s my review of a handful of products in the bursting collection, including the two I recommend to everyone I meet.
This moisturizer has seriously saved my skin lately — it’s officially earned a spot in my hall of fame. Before this, I was using a $70 lotion that just wasn’t cutting it. My skin felt tight after applying it, and even though it had a light texture, I’m convinced it was exacerbating my hormonal acne. By contrast, this one has a much more cushiony feel, and it’s exactly what my dull, dehydrated skin was crying out for. The key ingredients — moisturizing glycerin and squalane, skin-strengthening peptides, and repairing ceramides — work together to heal and maintain the skin barrier (the outermost layer that locks in moisture and keeps bacteria out). Despite all that goodness, it’s featherlight and sinks in within moments, so I can go straight in with sunscreen or makeup without it pilling. I’m always surprised by the glow it gives, like I’ve just had a professional facial. It’s so good, I actually look forward to using it. That’s saying something, because despite my job, I often dread doing my skincare, especially in the evening, when all I want to do is flop into bed and scroll TikTok. I use it morning and night, and recommend it to all of my friends and family in the market for a new, no-frills face lotion.
While this cleanser is a bit pricier than others I love — like The Ordinary’s Glycolipid Cream Cleanser, $12.50, and The Inkey List’s Oat Cleansing Balm, $7, — you only need the tiniest squeeze to cleanse your skin, whether you’re using it at the end of the day to melt away makeup and sunscreen, or first thing in the morning for a quick, gentle refresh. Hydrating hyaluronic acid and ultra-moisturizing glycerin ensure my face doesn’t feel like it might shatter into a million pieces (you know the feeling), even though it turns into a rich foam on contact with water. Since using this, I’m convinced my skin has become smoother and clearer. Honestly, Korean cleansers are elite, but here's how I know a product is truly excellent: when I catch my partner (famously finicky with skincare) using it too.
We’ve all been sleeping on sleeping masks. This one feels more like a moisture-rich night cream, minus the sticky residue, than a heavy face mask. It sinks in quickly, delivering hydration right where your skin needs it most. When I want to level up my routine, I apply it before any high-strength retinols to create a subtle barrier. When I do this, I don’t get any flaking or irritation.
It’s rare to come across a serum that does it all, especially at this price point. The star ingredients are retinol, which helps refresh and renew the skin by encouraging cell turnover, and peptides, which are proteins that smooth skin texture and soften fine lines. That said, both are fairly low on the ingredients list, but that doesn’t mean it’s a write-off. Far from it. Beyond retinol, there’s niacinamide, which helps minimise the look of large pores, controls excess oil, and brightens over time. You’ll also find arginine, a natural moisturizing factor already present in our skin, and ceramide NP, which keeps the skin barrier strong so it stays soft and smooth, not parched and flaky. In other words, it’s an all-rounder. I use this on days when I want to give my skin a break from higher-strength actives but don’t want to stop entirely.
I’m notoriously anti-eye cream — I’ve always believed that taking your moisturizer up to your under-eyes and eyelids is more than enough. But this one is convincing me there’s real value in a dedicated product; so much so, I’ve already finished a full tube of it. It’s packed with brightening ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide, both known for minimizing hyperpigmentation. But in my experience, the real benefit is the ability to keep moisture under lock and key. Alongside glycerin, it contains sodium hyaluronate — a smarter version of hyaluronic acid with smaller molecules that sink into the skin more effectively. Because hyaluronic acid plumps the skin, I’ve noticed a real reduction in the faint dehydration fine lines under my eyes, especially when I wear concealer. I no longer have to fish it out of creases throughout the day. The cooling applicator is the cherry on top, especially if you wake up puffy like me, but I usually use my ring finger to gently tap the cream in until it’s absorbed.
This is the face lotion I recommend to everyone with oily skin. It has a gel texture that disappears in seconds, yet it’s surprisingly moisturizing — thanks to a clever mix of ingredients. Glycerin, shea butter, ceramides, and squalane are top-tier moisturizing components, so it’s almost sorcery that it feels so lightweight. It’s the ultimate moisturizer to use under sunscreen in summer, especially if your skin gets greasy or clogged in the heat.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
