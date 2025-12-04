Bel-Air Is Ending, But The Cast Says The Show’s Legacy Will Live On

Adrian Holmes [Uncle Phil]: Philip Banks started out being that pillar for the family and over time, we start to see cracks in that pillar and just how life has weighed on him and the pressures of being perfect. I think that the theme for him is legacy and building legacy is not what we leave behind for the next generation. It's what we leave within the next generation — the impact, the lives we change, you know. I think that Philip has done a great job over the arc of this series in just empowering Will, empowering Carlton, and the family, and just letting them know that they are enough and they have all the tools they need and just really building them up to be the best versions of themselves. Also just embracing the simple things in life and inner peace. I think he's just been so busy outside, looking outside that he hasn't been able to really focus on the inside and over the time where we see him in this season, he starts to really look within more and appreciate the little things.