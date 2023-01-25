Béis Just Launched The Sporty Collection Of Our Dreams

You already know Béis for the brand’s chic, durable luggage in 50 shades of beige; now, it's bags can take you from the airport to the gym, spin studio, and great outdoors with the arrival of Béis Sport, a four-piece collection of made-to-move pieces to accompany you wherever your day (and adventures) take you.
The Béis hive already knows and loves The Sport Pack, a multi-functional crossbody bag perfect for errands, dog walks, hikes, and beyond. Three all-new silhouettes have just joined the lineup: The Sport Carryall, a multifunctional satchel with pockets aplenty (including one for your tennis racket), The Sport Backpack, a roomy option with spots for your yoga mat and a cinched closure, and The Sport Sling, a compact, handsfree pouch with a hidden water bottle pocket.
Advertisement
All pieces will be available in Béis signature colorways of black and beige, in addition to a new, limited-edition blue-grey hue aptly called Slate. The entire collection is priced between $48-$98, and launches today on beistravel.com. Ahead, take a closer look at each piece in the sporty lineup.
This is not your basic fanny pack — Béis take on everyone's favorite dad bag features functional details like a lightweight body and water bottle strap, in addition to stylish features like a striped paracord and a Béis logo patch.
Whether you're bringing your laptop or your tennis racket (or both!), Béis' extra-roomy Sport Carryall has space for it all. Plus, handy-dandy front pockets are perfect for toting everything from weights to granola bars.
For when you don't want to bring a purse (which is like, all the time), we suggest the hands-free Sport Sling, which is the perfect on-the-go home for your phone, wallet, and keys.
Last but not least is the Sport Backpack. Featuring a front-flap closure and plenty of pockets, the star feature of this bag is a front equipment sleeve to keep your gear secure. In other words, the backpack of your dreams is here.
Shop the full Sport collection (plus other on-the-go Beeis accessories) below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.