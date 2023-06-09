Are you ready for the summer of the Barbie movie? If you're tickled pink just at the thought of seeing your childhood icon come alive on the big screen, we have some amazing news. In anticipation of Barbie hitting theaters this July, Mattel is launching a limited-time luggage collection with Béis. The lifestyle brand — brain child of Shay Mitchell — has been absolutely killing the travel accessories game, and this upcoming Béis x Barbie the Movie collection is another step toward world domination.
We accidentally clocked Béis's crossover potential a couple weeks ago in a review of its recent Sherbet Collection drop when we remarked on how the highly saturated pink, lime, and orange palette seemed perfect for hardcore Barbie fans. Well, we've manifested it: This official Barbie collab will be available July 19, just two days before the blockbuster hits theaters. Expect perennial Béis favorites like the Mini Weekender and various sizes of its much-hyped hardshell suitcases dipped in classic Barbie pink, with the rollers sporting a brand-new glossy finish, too.
Refinery29 was offered an exclusive first look at the products ahead of the official announcement. Keep scrolling for sneak peeks that will make you squeal with delight (and arch your feet like Barbie), and watch this space as we update the story with more information about the waitlist.
Béis x Barbie The Rollers, $218-$328
The bestselling Béis rolling luggage has been reimagined with a new magenta-pink colorway, and the results are chic AF. We love the new shiny finish of the exterior — which is a first for the brand — and it makes Béis's signature embossed stripe design stand out even more. The telescopic handles also match the colors of the case.
As if all this isn't enough to get us humming "Barbie Girl" already, wait till you take a peep inside: The brand has created a special Barbie-inspired floral lining, complete with laundry bags featuring Barbie one-liners. (We also love the wordplay on "Barbie Béisics.") Three sizes will be available for the rollers — a 21-inch carry-on, a medium 26-inch checked roller, and a large 29-inch roller. While we wait for this new shade to hit the digital shelves, below are some of our favorite classic Béis colorways.
Shop Béis rolling luggage in our favorite colors
Béis x Barbie The Mini Weekender, $98
The Mini Weekender is a certified Refinery29 Most Wanted reader favorite, thanks to well-thought-out features, such as long shoulder straps, a laptop sleeve, and a bottom zipper compartment for spare shoes. Its Barbie makeover will include a glossy finish on the shoe compartment.
Shop Béis weekender bags in our favorite colors
Béis x Barbie Travel Accessories, $44-$68
Not much else is known about the rest of the collection, but it will include a healthy bounty of Barbie pink travel accessories. Our eyes are on the cute-as-a-button cosmetic case and a shiny travel wallet that can also be worn as a crossbody bag.
