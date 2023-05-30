It's no secret that Béis has garnered our editors' stamp of approval since day one. The luggage and travel accessories brand has all the hallmarks of a successful consumer brand early on: plenty of celeb buzz (it's founded by Shay Mitchell), approachable price points without skimping on quality, and a very distinctive look that helps it stand out from the rest. While the hardshell luggage from Béis has been heavy on the neutrals so far, the brand has made an exciting foray into brighter hues, just in time for the hotly anticipated Barbie movie.
The Sherbet Collection adds three deliciously high-octane colorways — Citron, Berry, and Creamsicle — to Béis' bestsellers lineup, including weekender bags, rolling luggage, and cosmetic pouches. While the lime green and bright orange hues are already cheerful enough to bring a smile on our faces, it's the pink shade, Berry, that had us positively buzzing. This is the summer of the Barbie movie, if all the fanfare around the trailer release is any indication, and this shocking pink colorway cannot be more ideal to fully lean into Barbiecore lifestyle.
Ahead, we enlisted Esther Newman, our U.K. Affiliate Writer, to test out the Béis Carry-On Roller in this hot new shade. Keep reading to see if this hyped-up suitcase is worth the investment.
"I never thought I would be using the phrases ‘Barbiecore' and ‘packed commuter train’ in the same sentence, but here I am — sat with my Béis carry-on suitcase on a busy 6 pm train out of the city, its hot pink shade a beacon amongst all the corporate blacks and navy blues. Sure, as most people would be, I was initially a bit hesitant about the color. It’s just so very bright.
"However, as someone who hasn’t upgraded her travel gear since college, and has been lugging around a set of Amazon rolling luggage that's seen much better days, I was excited to give this shocking pink Béis roller a try. After all, our Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa couldn't have better things to say about her Medium Check-In Roller in her standalone Béis review: she was impressed by the many thoughtful product features incorporated into the design, from a padded handle that makes it more comfortable to drag around, to built-in organizers to make packing less of a chore (especially if you don't have packing cubes lying around).
"What impressed me the most about this suitcase was how much stuff it held — the 22-inch carry-on was enough for a two-week staycation in the countryside, including several books, my laptop, and overflowing laundry bag. It has multiple dividers, which are ideal for stashing away delicates, technology, and dirty washing.
"Other winning features? The four double wheels and cushioned grip on the handle for an extra smooth, comfortable roll. There was no chance of me getting this caught on something on the ground while wheeling this around.
"My own gripe so far is that the polycarbonate body and its bright color are not totally scuff-free, as you can see at the bottom of the case in my picture above. Understandably, this is far from ideal for a suitcase worth over $200, but a small fault compared to all its successes. If you're worried about getting marks on your suitcase (or if Barbie pink is just not your thing), there are eight more colors to choose from, including black and a dark navy." —Esther Newman, U.K. Affiliate Writer
