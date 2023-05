"However, as someone who hasn’t upgraded her travel gear since college, and has been lugging around a set of Amazon rolling luggage that's seen much better days, I was excited to give this shocking pink Béis roller a try. After all, our Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa couldn't have better things to say about her Medium Check-In Roller in her standalone Béis review : she was impressed by the many thoughtful product features incorporated into the design, from a padded handle that makes it more comfortable to drag around, to built-in organizers to make packing less of a chore (especially if you don't have packing cubes lying around).