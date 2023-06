I’m Committed To An Industry That Underpays Me — Will I Ever Have Savings?

Start where you are. Take small steps. Little, consistent actions add up over time and make a big difference, like waves eroding rock to create a cliffside. Even if you can only save a little bit of money with each paycheck, like 1% of your income, it’s more important to start building the habit now. Then, as you earn more, you can slowly increase your investment and savings rate. With debt, take the same approach: start where you are and take small steps. Map out what you owe and determine how much you’ll need to earn to keep up with your monthly payments. If negotiating a raise with your boss sounds barf-inducing, start small. Ask people you know easy questions about money. Here are a few examples: What do you love spending money on? How much money do you think you’d need to retire ? Do you have any tips on negotiating pay?