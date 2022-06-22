I'm going to break the fourth wall for a second; in my current role at the website you're currently reading, I write a lot of beauty reviews. The way those come together usually involves a brand sending me a product before its release in order to test it out. It's a massive privilege that I don't take for granted, but all of that's to say that it's also created an environment where I'm constantly examining the state of my own (very imperfect) skin as a byproduct of testing a new launch. Growing up, I slowly worked my way through every acne brand from the drugstore to Sephora in an effort to quell my severe acne. Now, I had unfettered access to virtually any beauty product that money can buy – not to mention the opportunity to interview the industry's top-tier experts — and I still had a chin full of breakouts. It wasn't long before I started to seriously question whether or not I belonged in the beauty industry: If I couldn't even figure out what was going on with my own acne, how could a reader possibly trust me to write about skin care?