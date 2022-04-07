Meet The Colorful, Petite Handbag I’ll Be Wearing All Spring

I’m no Brooklyn expert, but in my two long years of traversing Jay-Z's former stomping grounds, I'm certain of one thing: it’s bags of the tote, canvas, and even IKEA variety that really run the streets of this stylish borough. Now, 48 months into my New York residency, I’m familiar with all the Bushwick fashion jokes and my collection of cheap cotton sacks is abundant — and multiple seasons of stuffing these non-ergonomic totes with heavy cargo have left my upper body pretty tired. So when a petite, pastel yellow Italian leather purse arrived in my life to lift those $15 canvas weights off my shoulders, I embraced the pared-down handbag lifestyle — and suddenly, tons of unfamiliar compliments were flowing in.
Trust, you'll still catch me on any given Sunday sporting a frayed shopper chock-full of non-essentials, but thanks to the top-handled tote from luxury handbag brand Behno, I now understand the beauty of smaller, higher-quality bags: they elevate outfits with their sophisticated charm. The accessory that I’ve come to rely on — the Lex Accordion Shoulder Bag — holds a healthy amount of necessities (wallets, IDs, lip glosses, my iPhone, etc.) and is a certified "I love that bag!" magnet whenever I take her out on the town. But, of course, nothing is perfect. Read on for my pros and cons list of this bright geometric gem, and learn why, after one month of wear, I’m submitting this bag for “It” status for spring of 2022.
The Pros
A scroll through Behno’s inventory quickly reveals that color is one of the brand’s strongest suits. Mood-boosting bubblegum pinks, decadent mocha browns, bright daring reds, of course, trendy pastel-yellows (“buttercream,” in the brand’s parlance), and more rare hues saturate its offerings — which, as the owner of a colorful wardrobe, is a major plus. (While my sunshine-hued top-handle is currently sold out, the accordion silhouette is still available in a rich neutral brown that’s suited for year-round wear.)
Pigments aside, the quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design are equally major selling points. My specific purse features supple Italian pebble leather; cotton twill lining; an impressive amount of internal pockets thanks to the accordion construction; external drop pockets on both sides (ideal for face masks, punch cards, credit cards if you're brave, and more slim trinkets); and a magnetic snap flap closure at top for easy securing. I may or may not have had a few drunken nights where that quick-locking magnet saved my precious belongings.
The Cons
Nothing is perfect, and although this bag is my springtime partner in crime, it’s my job to unearth some (very minor) concerns. First, the durability — blame it on the pale yellow hue or my possible rough-housing, but my bag has an odd scrape of color near the bottom that I deduced came from rubbing up against my clothing. Although avoidable, I would hope that this would not happen for the price. The only other annoyance is the outer strap that has a mind of its own and takes pride in flying off my shoulder when I’m in a rush. (However, my canvas bags have been known to engage in the same type of slippage). Another (previously mentioned) con is the buttercream color’s sold-out status — but, if you’re dying for a tote in this spring-y tone, Behno’s “Elizabeth” baguette offers a similar vibe.)
The Verdict
The Lex Accordion is beauty and brains, chic yet functional, and a bright but easily-styled statement accessory. Needless to say, I’ve found my ride-or-die handbag for spring — I think anyone in the market for a vibrant warm-weather accessory couldn't go wrong with a Behno buy.
