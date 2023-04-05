12 p.m. — My day goes by fast. I have applesauce and snacks I packed for lunch. I work in several classrooms around the school and I'm on the move all day. While I'm at work, my husband, T., stops at the store for me and gets bread, eggs and juice. We don't have a formal way of splitting costs but we share all household utilities and rent and try to split the groceries. Right now he makes a lot more than I do and helps cover my half of the rent sometimes. Hopefully, I will be the one making more money once I become a full-time teacher. He pays for these groceries because I got some snacks the other day.



6:30 p.m. — I have a chill night in. I make tomato soup and grilled cheese for dinner. I continue to sip my wine and read my book and T. plays video games. I shower and wash my hair, put on lotion, and then read a little bit more. T. joins me and we cuddle and then fall asleep around 10.



Daily Total: $0