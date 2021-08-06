Sex Toys Can Be Intimidating — But These Aren't, I Swear

I bought my first sex toy when I was 22 years old and, after hearing all about the wonders of vibrators from my girlfriend at the time, was finally ready to see what all the hubbub was about. It looked almost exactly like the toy in this photo — just a simple, straight, untextured vibrator. I bought it because I had no idea what I was doing (and because it cost $12).
While it wasn't the most exciting of sex toys, and I've definitely upgraded since, that trusty little vibrator performed beyond expectations for me. It taught me that I actually do like penetrative sex and that masturbation can last for more than five minutes.
But like plenty of other people who are finally intrigued enough to scroll through seemingly endless lists of available toys, I could've used some help. So I'm here to help you.
Ahead, I've roundup up some of the best sex toys for beginners, whether you're looking for a simple vibrator (like the one I bought) or are interested in anal play and need a butt plug recommendation. Have fun!
