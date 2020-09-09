Vintage Posters & Colorful Accents Brighten Up This Bed-Stuy Apartment

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, model Kalysse Anthony takes us through her garden apartment on the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn resident Kalysse Anthony wears a lot of hats: she’s a model, freelance creative, aspiring actress, and budding entrepreneur. After touring the bright Bed-Stuy garden apartment that she shares with a roommate, we’d suggest adding interiors maven to that list. Thanks to the apartment’s bright-white palette, strategically placed pops of color, and modern-feeling vintage accents, Anthony has created a space that she describes as feeling “comfortable, very peaceful, with some kind of serenity.” (Anthony and her roommate split the apartment’s total cost of $3,000 per month.) Read on to see how she styled her brownstone to such artful perfection in the latest episode of Sweet Digs.
An Eclectic Open Layout
Open shelving in the bright kitchen gives Anthony the opportunity to showcase her colorful array of cookware — an assortment of sleekly-designed pieces both functional and stylish. After scoring angular stacking plates from CB2 for a few dollars each, she invested in a pine-colored Dutch oven from Great Jones and the magically multi-purpose Always pan from Our Place; “It’s a nonstick, nontoxic pan that you can literally use for everything. It has like a cool little wooden spatula that sits perfectly on the handle.” Vintage travel posters with an eye-catching typeface also add eclectic flair to the island seating area.
Bold Centerpieces
The showpiece of Anthony's sun-dappled living is a sprawling white sectional from West Elm. (“I don’t eat on it,” she divulged.) She’s surrounded the pristine seating area with pops of color and texture, like a persimmon-hued weighted blanket and woven charcoal-toned pillows from Refinery29’s exclusive home collection for Amazon. “I really love the ombré [pillows] — I chose these because they’re very chill,” Anthony shared. “The rest of the collection is very bold and there are some really unique colors. They’re at an accessible price point.” She rounded out the living space with large-scale, overflowing greenery. (“Now I’m a plant mom,” Anthony says, “I don't have any pets.”)
Serenity Now
The cloud-like decor theme continues to extend into Anthony's bedroom, where she “likes to keep the scent and the vibes very relaxed and very chill” with organic pieces like a marshmallow-shaped bedside stool and barely-there floating bookshelves. A knotted throw and quilted comforter from the R29 home collection round out the neutral palette. The pieces are “super cute,” she gushed, “and super, super soft — [the comforter] has a textured feel, and it comes with matching pillowcases.”
