Bed Rot Is Gross But So Is Life

The point that is being missed here is that bed rotting is a deliberately provocative name for something people have done for decades — make use of the most comfortable space in their home even when they are not sleeping. People do it because they are sick or disabled or they had a big week or they had an argument with their roommate or just because they want to. It could be because they are feeling lazy or naughty but equally it could not be. It is deliberately poking fun at the idea that the only options available to people are to be an active member of society or to be decaying at home.