Watching Becky G Embrace Her Gray Hair Helped Me Change How I See Mine
"No, I do not care that my canas are showing. It’s natural. I call them my sparkles, and so I need my sparkle gang to pull up."
"Latine beauty standards generally mirror, if not amplify, Western societal ideals, which discourage women from displaying any visible signs of aging."
"Because gray hair is associated with being ‘old’ and, therefore, supposedly incompetent or undesirable, women with gray hairs are socially encouraged to dye their silver strands for a youthful appearance to combat these stereotypes."