While reports of the death of skinny jeans have been greatly exaggerated, there's no doubt that pant legs are continuing to flare out again. We spotted several flared jeans walking down the recent Autumn/Winter 2023 runways, and Gen Z scream queen Jenna Ortega rocked a pair for some Scream promo just this week. The groovy style is definitely back, but with a firmly 2023 sensibility.
Flare jeans may solely remind you of the ‘70s, but the wide-leg jeans style has had a facelift since then. The over-exaggerated bell bottom hemline has become more streamlined, with most modern interpretations offering a more subtle flare. This provides a fun, figure-hugging, and flattering style that lengthens the look of your legs. And it’s one of this year’s top denim trends, so you’ll be sure to start seeing them (and hopefully wearing them) more often this spring.
When a nostalgic trend is taken on by a nostalgic brand, it makes it even better. You may associate bebe with Y2K fashion, but the 1976-founded brand is embracing the decade of its birth. Bebe made a fairly recent resurgence when the younger generation discovered its style (and its iconic rhinestone-embellished logo shirts), and plenty of people who rode the first wave of bell-baring syles are back for a second helping. The brand has a stylish, all-new spring denim collection, which features some '70s-inspired flare jean styles.
Some wide-leg skeptics on the R29 Shopping team put the brand’s new high-waisted wide-leg jeans to the test to see if they’re truly wearable and worthy of a spo in our wardrobes. Both the wider flared dark wash style and the vintage-inspired light wash style are available for 40% off exclusively for R29 readers, now through Friday, March 17.
These flared jeans could have easily been seen on the likes of Farrah Fawcett skateboarding in Charlie’s Angels, or Diana Ross dancing at Studio 54. The sleek style comes in a true blue wash that’s just barely faded, giving a slightly lived-in, vintage look. The gold buttons and stitching also give them some extra flare (get it?!). Made from bebe’s newest denim material, Heritage Denim, the 98% cotton and 2% spandex blend slightly stretches to offer a figure-hugging and curve-defining look.
Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I’m not usually a flared jeans wearer, but I decided to give these a try —because why not! When I put these jeans on, the first thing I noticed was 1. How comfortable they were, and 2. The bright blue wash is perfect for the summer.
The jeans had great stretch and were not overly stiff, giving them a comfortable, worn-in feel that is perfect for 24-hour comfort. Lengthwise, the jeans were just right for me, hitting right at my ankle when wearing boots to polish off the look. I can’t wait to pair these jeans with a crop top, my hat, and some boots for the Houston rodeo next year!"
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"When it comes to denim, I’ll admit that I was pretty set in my ways for a long time. I thought that since I’m petite (a strong 5’2, to be exact), I couldn’t pull off a flare style. Wrong! This pair of bebe jeans feature a super-high waist and button detailing that is giving me major Daisy Jones energy. They’re also just the right amount of stretchy while still holding their shape — and surprisingly comfortable!
I will say, they do run a bit small in the waist, so you may want to go up a size if you’re in between sizes. (I also had to get mine hemmed because I'm short, but if you’re an average to tall height, then you’ll be just fine.) Other than that, I will definitely be wearing these all spring long with light, breezy sweaters and crop tops."
If you’re looking for some extra character, this style has it. From the stone-washed fade to the prominent front seams to the thick waistband, these are sure to be the statement piece of any outfit. Less flared than the first style, this hemline may be a bit more subtle and practical for everyday wear. The brand’s vintage stretch denim also offers the feel and texture of high-quality vintage jeans, but with added stretch (which was not at all common) for those of us who favor comfort.
