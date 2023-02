Even though I had some initial reservations about the product , I’ve been really impressed with its performance as a night cream when layered on top of my usual hyaluronic acid serum. I woke up without the parched and stretched sensation that I typically get in drier months. My skin looked visibly dewier and healthier, like I'd been religiously drinking eight glasses of water a day. This can be credited to the collagen peptides, an ingredient that works hard to restore the skin's moisture barrier and plumpness.