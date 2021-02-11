The drawback to making New Year’s resolutions lies in the fact that they must be conceived and implemented on January 1 and on that day only — otherwise you will have already failed and, well, better luck next year. We’d argue: Resolutions, goals, do-overs, proverbially wiping the slate clean, can happen any time you want so long as you have the willpower and intention to make that commitment.
So here we are, a little more than a month into the new year, and what better day to start reevaluating your approach to beauty than *checks calendar* February 11? In partnership with Sunday Riley, we compiled a list of long-overdue beauty to-dos we want to achieve in 2021, like actually treating maskne rather than tolerating it or finally being a grown-up and incorporating a retinoid or getting more sleep (or at least look as though you did). Then we found a product that meets the demands of each goal — click through to find out what they are.