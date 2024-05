7 Beauty Products R29 Editors Love — Thanks To Their Moms

Many of us have a formative beauty memory that involves sneaking into our mother’s bathroom cabinets and rifling through the contents. Through them, we discovered that beauty could be an uplifting confidence boost (think bold red lipstick and a spritz of Chanel No.5) as well as an act of well-deserved self-care. Now adults ourselves, there's no doubt that we've been influenced by their beauty routines , from skincare to makeup. Just like we have mirrored certain physical and personality traits from our moms, we’ve carried over some of their everyday beauty habits too.