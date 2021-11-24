Why You Should Gift Beauty Products In Bundles This Holiday Season

Fact: There is an elite group of people on your holiday gifting list for whom you would do the absolute most. Whether it’s your mother, your work spouse, or your significant other-turned-roommate, they’re the people who are often the hardest to shop for, but in your heart of hearts, you know you want to give them the world. But when the entire world is too tall an order, allow us to present our case for gifting beauty bundles.
Beauty products keep on giving long after the holiday ends, and we can almost guarantee they won’t be asking for the gift receipt once they open their completely customized Ulta Beauty haul. Sure, ready-made gift sets are a great (and easy) option, but there's something about tailoring a little kit to fit all the specific things they want and need that feels way more meaningful.
We realize that sounds like way too much work, which is why we put together a list of beauty starter packs filled with all the self-indulgent staples your core circle will love. Keep reading to see and shop each bundle right now, and wrap up your holiday shopping early.