ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Home
ADVERTISEMENT

Score Drew Barrymore’s Heart-Shaped Pot (& More Bestsellers) In A New Romantic Hue

Alexandra Polk
Last Updated January 22, 2024, 8:11 PM
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Love is in the air, specifically our love for the new Valentine's Day-perfect colorways Drew Barrymore added to her beloved kitchenware line, Beautiful this morning (available at Walmart). As much as we adore the line's year-round shades — dreamy pistachio, lovely lavender, and sleek charcoal, to name a few — we've got heart eyes on the limited-edition Rosé and Merlot hues. Especially when Barrymore's famous, under-$50, and heart-shaped Dutch oven is up for grabs.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you're not familiar with Barrymore's brand Beautiful, prepare to be utterly smitten. The collection debuted in 2021, and it features everything from 12-piece ceramic cookware sets to touch-activated coffee makers, programmable slow cookers, and more gorgeous goods. Check out a few reader-favorite products from Barrymore's brand in the new colorways, whether you're dolling up your counter or a loved one's for Valentine's Day, below.

2QT Cast Iron Heart Shaped Dutch Oven, $44.97 $33.97

Although it's currently sold out in Rosé, Beautiful's 2-quart heart-shaped treasure is still available in an alluring red shade, Merlot. The Dutch oven features an enameled, nonstick coating, durable cast iron construction, and a temperature tolerance of 500 degrees. You can seamlessly take it from stove to oven to tabletop, thanks to its two handles, golden top knob, and compact design. Plus, you can score it now for as low as $40.

2-Slice Toaster With Touch-Activated Display, $39.96

Shop This
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
2 Slice Toaster With Touch-activated Display
$39.96
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
1-liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle
$29.97
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
12pc Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set
$109.00$129.00
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
14-cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker
$59.00
Walmart
At the moment, the Cast Iron Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven is the only product dipped in the sultry Merlot shade. However, you can score a majority of Barrymore's other bestselling goods in the charming new Rosé hue. We're talking the brand's top-rated 2-Slice Toaster, under-$100 Stand Mixer, chic Gooseneck Kettle, 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker, and more.
In short, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore boasts beauty, brains, and — best of all — affordable prices. Treat yourself, a crush, or a loved one to any products from this lovey-dovey line, and your heart is sure to soar this Valentine's Day (and beyond).
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
5.3 Qt Stand Mixer, Lightweight & Powerful...
$99.00
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker
$49.96
Walmart
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
6 Qt Air Fryer With Turbocrisp Technology ...
$69.00$89.00
Walmart
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.

More from Home

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT