Score Drew Barrymore’s Heart-Shaped Pot (& More Bestsellers) In A New Romantic Hue

Love is in the air, specifically our love for the new Valentine's Day-perfect colorways Drew Barrymore added to her beloved kitchenware line, Beautiful this morning (available at Walmart). As much as we adore the line's year-round shades — dreamy pistachio, lovely lavender, and sleek charcoal, to name a few — we've got heart eyes on the limited-edition Rosé and Merlot hues. Especially when Barrymore's famous, under-$50, and heart-shaped Dutch oven is up for grabs.
If you're not familiar with Barrymore's brand Beautiful, prepare to be utterly smitten. The collection debuted in 2021, and it features everything from 12-piece ceramic cookware sets to touch-activated coffee makers, programmable slow cookers, and more gorgeous goods. Check out a few reader-favorite products from Barrymore's brand in the new colorways, whether you're dolling up your counter or a loved one's for Valentine's Day, below.
Although it's currently sold out in Rosé, Beautiful's 2-quart heart-shaped treasure is still available in an alluring red shade, Merlot. The Dutch oven features an enameled, nonstick coating, durable cast iron construction, and a temperature tolerance of 500 degrees. You can seamlessly take it from stove to oven to tabletop, thanks to its two handles, golden top knob, and compact design. Plus, you can score it now for as low as $40.
At the moment, the Cast Iron Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven is the only product dipped in the sultry Merlot shade. However, you can score a majority of Barrymore's other bestselling goods in the charming new Rosé hue. We're talking the brand's top-rated 2-Slice Toaster, under-$100 Stand Mixer, chic Gooseneck Kettle, 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker, and more.
In short, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore boasts beauty, brains, and — best of all — affordable prices. Treat yourself, a crush, or a loved one to any products from this lovey-dovey line, and your heart is sure to soar this Valentine's Day (and beyond).
