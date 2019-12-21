Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
So they've been lucky enough to land a big-ticket gift from you this year. On the flip side, they've been unlucky enough to fall at the back of your priority shopping list. It's already December 21, leaving you with one, maybe two, days left to get a gift shipped to your front door. But fear not, thanks to the modern-day Santa, a.k.a. Amazon Prime, you can still get one perfect present delivered just in the Saint Nick of time.
While giftees come in all shapes and sizes, some gifts are a universal fit. Whether they're a music junkie, a podcast fanatic, or maybe a frequent traveler who needs an effective way to block out infant wails, the new Solo Pro headphones deserve to be added to your Amazon cart. Beats By Dre recently launched a new lineup of wireless headphones, one that's being deemed its best product yet. The new Beats Solo Pro over-ear headphones feature just about every amenity avid users could ask for: they're wireless, have a charge that lasts for a full 22 hours of listening time, fold-up into a compact shape, are noise-canceling, and come with a transparency mode to ensure you're still somewhat aware of your surroundings.
In an age where immersion and the ability to cancel out your environment are key — especially with the growing trend of open-plan workspaces — this might be the best gift anyone could receive. It helps that they come in an array of cool, Pharrell designed colors to boot.
Since an IRL Santa isn't likely to be shimmying down your chimney on the morning of the 25th, we recommend purchasing these under-$300 headphones via Amazon if you're in need of delivery by Christmas. Prime members have until December 23 to receive free one-day shipping so make like Dasher and get going with our Beats Solo Pro picks below.
