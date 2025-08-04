“Beach Towel” Nails Are This Summer’s Most Nostalgic Manicure Trend
It makes perfect sense that summer’s most popular nail looks are taking inspiration from destinations with sunnier climes. Between colorful beach nails decked out in tiny sea creatures that wouldn’t look out of place on the Galápagos Islands to intricately painted Italian summer manicures inspired by the Amalfi coast, this season’s chicest looks have sunshine at their heart. Yet summer isn’t always tropical sunsets and cocktails by the pool, as this emerging trend proves by taking its inspiration from things a little closer to home.
Enter: “beach towel” manicures.
Celebrating the retro delight of boldly striped deckchairs, colorful umbrellas, and rock candy, rather than coral reefs and ceramic tiles, these stripy manicures pay homage to charming beach towns like Cape Cod and Myrtle Beach. And while a striped manicure might sound simple, a beach towel manicure makes a versatile summer nail look, as it can be so easily customized.
Minimalists might opt for a refined monochrome color palette in sandy neutrals, while maximalists get the chance to embrace a riot of clashing rainbow hues for a playful summer aesthetic. So whether you want your nails to reflect a luxury coastal getaway in California or a fun-filled weekend on Folly Beach, there’s a manicure to suit.
Ahead, find 11 of our favorite beach towel nail looks to guarantee that your next manicure is striped with coastal charm.
Brighton Rock
A joyful clash of candy colors and playful stripes, this vibrant manicure by nail artist Emma Mjelde using The Gel Bottle channels vintage beach balls and rainbow rock candy into manicure form. It’s pure summer nostalgia with a glossy, modern twist.
Sorbet Chic
Sorbet nails are one of the coolest trends for summer 2025, and nail content creator Samantha (aka @samrosenails) uses the color palette as her springboard for this pretty pastel beach towel look.
Blank Space
While there are plenty of bold striped looks to take inspiration from, minimalists will love this pared-back take by nail technician @_nailzbyamz_), which layers painterly stripes over a milky base.
Riviera Stripe
Nail artist Ashlyn (aka @ashlyn.beautestudios) brings a breath of Mediterranean air with this cool-toned manicure in alternating cornflower and white stripes. The look is effortlessly chic. Think of a luxurious recliner at a rooftop pool. Essie Nail Polish in Bikini So Teeny, $10, is the perfect poolside blue.
Beach Huts
Picture a classic beach town and chances are that colorfully painted beach huts are one of the first images that spring to mind. This manicure by nail tech Kyra Sorensen captures them in manicure form.
Candy Stripe
Nail technician Maisie Jackson has chosen the sweetest combination of candyfloss pinks for this retro striped manicure, complete with tiny strawberries. We’ll be pairing Manucurist Nail Polish in Pink Paradise, $14, and Candy, $14, to recreate the look at home.
Iced Chocolate
Mocha-inspired manicures were everywhere at the start of the year, and this cherry chocolate-striped set by creator Rita Matos proves that the rich color looks just as cool for summer. Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux, $10, has a beautifully glossy finish that’s perfect for summer.
Color Clash
Why choose one color when you can choose two? This vibrant manicure by nail tech Charlotte Bard teams Brat green with Aperol orange for the liveliest of clashes.
Lemon Slice
If the Amalfi coast met Cape Cod, the result would be this coastal fresh lemon and blue set by Solihull Nails. Think beach towels with a fruity twist.
Rainbow Riot
Maximalists will delight in this colorful manicure by nail tech Reanna Kester, which looks like a pack of Skittles has been ripped open and emptied over nails. The varying stripe sizes and bold hues make for the cheeriest summer nail look.
Coastal Breeze
Although a lot is going on in this manicure — handpainted sea critters, seashell textures and deck chair stripes — nail artist Sky D’Abbraccio keeps it feeling easy-breezy with the refined white and blue color palette. So chic.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
