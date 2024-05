Initially a cynic, I’m not above being proved wrong, so I volunteered to try the trend out myself to see if I could be converted. While there are a handful of BB cream-esque polishes on the market, I was swayed by Butter London's Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizers , mainly because they are a nail polish and a treatment hybrid. They are said to nourish dry nails, prevent peeling and splitting and strengthen the nail plate over time. What's more, the sheer tint comes in five shades to suit a variety of skin tones, rather than just one "universal" (read inflexible) nude. Sheer Wisdom is fueled by vitamin E (a beloved skincare ingredient for antioxidant protection), tea tree oil (more commonly found in acne products, but also a gamechanger for offering long-term moisture for breakage-prone nails), as well as keratin, and arginine , an amino acid to support nail growth. It sounded lovely, but most convincing was that it would make my nails look good in moments — and from the comfort of my own home.