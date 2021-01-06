Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Going to college was always expected of me especially since my dad and stepmom graduated from a top local state university. Unfortunately, due to broken down communication, my parents didn't have any plans set in place for how I'd actually attend. The summer before I was a high school senior, they basically told me that I better apply for as many scholarships and grants as possible. Through a combo of help and fee waivers, I applied to 13 schools and was accepted to 8. I earned approximately $20,000 worth of scholarships. Also, unfortunately, I was never taught how to properly manage and account for funds so I spent my work-study money and struggled after my freshman year of college, hence why I'm not done yet!