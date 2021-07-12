If you've been itching for some trendy new jewelry to show off (like we have) now's your chance. BaubleBar — our go-to for accessibly priced, gorgeously dainty, and instantly stackable fine jewelry — just started its Now & Ten Sale Event. Featuring restocks and some of the most beloved pieces from its archives, prices are starting at just $10. If you missed out on your chance to get its best-selling Mini Alidia ring (an R29 editor favorite!) or of the brand's classic gold necklaces (like the Gina and Nascita), then now's your moment. For this week only, you can nab a very good deal on these coveted styles and more. Don't waste time either. Because when Baublebar does go on sale, the most wanted stock sells out fast. Just in case you don't have time to pursue the entire sale, we selected five products that will be sure to make you sparkle whether you're working from home, returning to the office, or just out paling around town with some friends.
Coming in nine different colors and six sizes, the best-selling and R29 reader favorite ring is a definite must-have this summer. Perfect for stacking but still enough of a statement on its own, it's also hypoallergenic. Made of glass and resin stones with 14K gold plated brass, they're sure to last when kept away from water.
These fun, summery earrings come in four color choices: lavender, white, pink, and rainbow. They add a lightweight, fresh touch to your outfit, whether you're heading to work or going to a late-night date.
This is the trendy gold necklace you've been looking for! The Gia Necklace features a herringbone snake chai and a modern pavé initial. At over 60% off, it's also the perfect gift to stock up on.
The micro version of the famous Alidia stacker, these sapphire or ruby rings are made of the very same cubic zirconia stones and gold-plated brass. They're the perfect option for those preferring a more dainty option with the same eye-catching shine.
Another necklace perfect for getting and gifting, each necklace color corresponds with each month's birthstone. Wear it alone or stack it with chunky jewelry as a delicate accent piece.
