How To Be Batwoman This Halloween Without Missing A Beat

Rose plays Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, the younger cousin of Bruce Wayne who picks up his vigilante mantle after his mysterious disappearance. Don’t get her mixed up with Batgirl — there’s a big difference, down to their unique origin stories. Batwoman is a groundbreaking, high-profile LGBTQ+ icon and a badass crime fighter in her own right, stepping outside of Batman’s shadow to become Gotham’s next great hero. Among DC Comics’ roster of superheroes, Batwoman is a standout. She even has her own striking take on the unmissable bat logo, opting for a powerful deep red to accent her suit.
Rose’s Batwoman has a rich family history and her own romantic trials and tribulations. Her complexity humanizes the woman behind the mask as she careens through the city, kicks ass, and brings evildoers to justice (please don’t do this at home!). It’s no wonder Batwoman is an inspiration for comic book fans everywhere, especially young women and queer people who have so long lacked representation in popular culture — and it’s a total no-brainer to emulate her when you get the chance. We rounded up some Batwoman costume essentials to help you gear up before hitting the streets of Gotham.