15 Countertop Organizers For A Utilitarian-Chic Bathroom

If you're anything like me, an extremely organized home setup really warms your Kondo heart. Just envisioning the refrigerator door swinging open to reveal an overabundance of beaming storage bins neatly filled with color-coordinated fruits and veggies strikes a joyous chord — and now I'm ready to share that happiness spark with you. After an exhaustive internet hunt, I struck the aesthetically-pleasing yet still-functional jackpot with the next big streamlined objective on my list: the bathroom countertop.
No need to dig through hit-or-miss reviews or trial-and-error a dozen poorly crafted bins and buckets, I've got you covered. To help you navigate the best bathroom buys for your buck, I ransacked a few of the R29 Shopping team's (and R29 readers') favorite retailers to pull out everything from wooden vanity styles to clean-cut cosmetic bins, very chic trays, and see-through stackable drawers — all at a variety of price points and with a variety of storage capabilities. Scroll on for 15 bathroom countertop organizers that will maximize any small-space's potential while elevating its potty aesthetic to a new utilitarian-chic level.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.