This Feel-Good Sunscreen Passes The Vibe Check

If you're like me, slathering SPF was something you begrudingly tolerated so (after a very long 30 minutes) your parents would then allow you to hop into the pool or romp in the waves to your heart's content. Even as we enjoy a golden age of elegantly formulated sunscreens that won't break us out, body formulas aren't usually described with words like "silky" or "fun." Bask, founded in 2021, is here to change that.
Even though it seems glaringly obvious, it can be easy to forget that the whole point of wearing sunscreen is to prevent sun cancer if you (or a loved one) haven't personally encountered it. Such is the case with Bask's founder, Mike Huffstetler, who lost his uncle to skin cancer in 2009. In addition to embarking on a mission to create a clean sunscreen that sun-worshippers would look forward to wearing everyday, Huffstetler launched a non-profit organization, the Skin Protection Foundation (a registered 501c3) to increase awareness and provide sunscreen to communities in need.
If the touching story behind the brand hasn't already got you hooked, then allow the amazing formulas themselves to do all the talking. Below, join me as I review the brand's SPF 30 Non-Aerosol Spray and SPF 30 Lotion.
For most of my adult life, I've been Team Lotion when it comes to body sunscreen. I'm notoriously paranoid about ensuring adequate coverage for face and body, and a lotion gives me the peace of mind I crave. (Mists, in comparison, seem dangerously sheer!!!) Bask's non-aerosol spray differs from many other ones on the market that use chemical propellants like propane to dispense the product. The mist is clear, sheer, and dries down with an invisible finish. One thing to note is that there is a noticeable coconutty scent to the product; I personally don't mind it – if anything I'm here for the beachy energy — but if you're sensitive to fragrance, it's something to keep in mind.
If I hadn't tested it out and about in Miami, I'd be skeptical if I was actually wearing sunscreen — that's how sheer it is in texture. I have the type of skin that tans very easily and rarely burns, so I love this mist for quickly applying everyday. It's also reef-safe (which is a must for me), so that's also important for getting my stamp of approval.
Next up on my Bask sunscreen tour was the SPF 30 lotion. Right off the bat, I knew this wasn't your average SPF. The texture itself wasn't like a runny liquid, but had a cushiony, gel-cream texture that I was honestly obsessed with instantly. The lotion didn't just sit on top of my skin; it melted in with a luminous, dewy finish without the hint of a ghostly white cast. (It's currently sold out on Bask's website but you can still buy at at Anthropologie.)
Like the spray version, the lotion is vegan and reef-safe, and also has the same beachy scent. What I loved most about it (aside from the fact that it prevented sunburn) is that it also felt hydrating on my skin. The best was I can describe the feel is that of your favorite body lotion that happens to have SPF built-in.
No matter your preferred method of sunscreen delivery, both get this savvy sunscreen user's ultimate stamp of approval. If you're ready to stock up yourself, knock yourself out — and consider the value bundles to save some money in the process. Happy basking!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.