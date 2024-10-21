The Enduring Appeal Of A Barn Jacket, Fall’s Biggest — & Most Humble — Outerwear Trend

Think of it as a relative to utilitarian staples like the field jacket or chore coat: According to Anne Smith, L.L.Bean’s Vice President of Merchandising, it was first designed for those working in the fields and, as the name suggests, around barns in the countryside. The cut is longer and boxier than other work coats, with gusseted shoulders for easy movement, typically rendered in durable yet lightweight cotton canvas and designed to stand up to splinters, nails, or thorns. It’ll usually have a flannel lining and corduroy collar, which is soft against the skin, and large patch pockets to store tools while working.